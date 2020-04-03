Disney+ Watch Guide: April 3-9

by | Apr 3, 2020 7:55 AM Pacific Time

Earth Month has officially begun and Disney+ is celebrating with the premiere of two new Disneynature films, Dolphin Reef and Elephant, plus the addition of Disneynature Penguins and exclusive behind-the-scenes documentaries on all three projects. This week features the season finale of Disney Fairy Tale Weddings with a trip to Greece through Adventures by Disney and a visit to Disney California Adventure park.

In terms of library additions, 14 classic animated shorts have been added to the streaming service along with fan-demanded TV shows Fish Hooks and Sonny With a Chance. Oh yeah, and also something called Pixar’s Onward. Whatever you choose to watch, we hope you have a magical week with Disney+!

New Exclusives

Disneynature Dolphin Reef

“It’s time for a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin named Echo to grow up. Narrated by Natalie Portman.” Click here to read our review.

Disneynature Elephant

“African elephant Shani and her spirited son Jomo set out on an epic journey with the herd. Narrated by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.” Click here to read our review.

Disneynature Behind-The-Scenes Documentaries

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “Dangerous Debt”

“Taken prisoner by the Pykes, Ahsoka and the Martez sisters attempt to escape.”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “Marry ME”

“Ramila & Ike celebrate 25 years of marriage in Greece thanks to their son. Kyle and Amanda and their baby girl Harlow celebrate at Disney’s California Adventure with a surprise performance by Jason Derulo.”

Be Our Chef – “Diagnosis Delicious”

“In round two of “Be Our Chef,” two new families, the Wells and Platt families, are tasked with a “Big Hero 6” inspired challenge to make a dessert that is healthy and delicious. But before heading to the kitchen, the families visit the super-huggable Baymax at Epcot for inspiration. Both families are hoping for their first win. But who will crumble first?”

Shop Class – “Downhill Derby”

“Teams are challenged with designing and building supersized downhill derby racers.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Patti Murin”

“Frozen the Musical star, Patti Murin, gives a behind-the-scenes look into the rarely seen inner workings of one of Broadway’s smash hits. Backstage moments, pre-show rituals and the coveted NYC Stage Door Autograph Line are all on display as Patti brings to life one of Disney’s favorite princesses for theater patrons of all ages.”

Disney Family Sundays – “Minnie Mouse Apron”

“The Pyle-Lawrence ladies join host Amber Kemp-Gerstel on a project inspired by Minnie Mouse.”

New on Disney+

Onward

Pixar’s newest film arrives on Disney+ with

Disneynature Penguins

Steve is a first time father raising a child in the harshest of arctic conditions.

Classic Animated Shorts

A Tale of Two Critters

This 1977 live-action short about a bear cub and a racoon originally premiered with The Rescuers. Recreate the original release by pairing them as a double feature.

Fish Hooks

Milo, Oscar, and Bea live and go to school in an aquarium inside a pet store in this wacky Disney Channel animated comedy series.

Sonny with a Chance

Sonny Monroe (Demi Lovato) just got her big break on a teen sketch comedy show called “So Random” in this Disney Channel fan favorite series.

Library Highlights

25th Anniversary – A Goofy Movie

Goofy and his son Max set out on a road trip adventure that leads to a new level of understanding. Released April 7th, 1995.

15th Anniversary – Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama

The evil Dr. Draken ruins Kim Possible’s prom dreams in this feature-length Disney Channel Original Movie. Released April 8th, 2005.

10th Anniversary – Good Luck Charlie

Teddy Duncan (Bridget Mendler) made her first advice video for her baby sister Charlie on April 4th, 2010.

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

Earth Month

For the month of April, Disney+ will celebrate Earth Month with a curated collection of documentaries, series, and films from Disneynature and National Geographic.

 

Disneynature

True-Life Adventures

National Geographic

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

 
 
