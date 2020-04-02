Disney+ To Begin Streaming “The Simpsons” In Original 4:3 Ratio At End of May

Fans of The Simpsons who were looking forward to many of the seasons being available in the 4:3 aspect ratio on Disney+ have waited a while, but they don’t have to wait too much longer according to a tweet from the streaming service earlier today.

What’s Happening:

For almost the entirety of its early run, The Simpsons was produced in the 4:3 aspect ratio, going to a 16:9 widescreen format midway through its 20th season.

was produced in the 4:3 aspect ratio, going to a 16:9 widescreen format midway through its 20th season. Disney+

When the show premiered on the Disney+ streaming service, the 16:9 ratio was kept for every episode, meaning the episodes with the original 4:3 ratio were cropped, and much to fan’s dismay, many of the visual gags were cropped as well.

It didn’t help that fans had already seen the 4:3 ratio on the original episodes when they all premiered on the FXX streaming service, so when The Simpsons debuted exclusively on Disney+, there was no apparent reason as to why the original episodes intact with their original ratio didn’t appear immediately.

What They’re Saying:

Tweet from Disney+: “We appreciate our fans’ patience and are working to make the first 19 Seasons (and part of 20) of #TheSimpsons #DisneyPlus