Disney+ Debuts in Europe and Already Has Over 5 Million Downloads

The popular streaming service, Disney+ launched in seven European markets yesterday and the app already has over five million downloads, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

Yesterday, March 24th, Disney+ debuted in the UK, Ireland, Austria, Italy, Germany, Spain and Switzerland and according to a third-party firm, the app has reached over 5 million downloadsin those 7 markets.

The success of the app has been attributed to both the anticipation surrounding the debut of Disney+, as well as people looking for entertainment as local government regulations and stay-at-home orders surrounding the COVID-19 spread increase.

The app downloads don’t automatically mean subscribers however, as one account can be used on multiple devices, though the numbers do signify that there will be a strong Disney+ presence in those markets.

As of Feb. 3rd, Disney+ has 28.6 million subscribers in the initially launched markets of the U.S., Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand.

Disney+ is (as of press time) the Number 7 non-gaming app per the same third party research, behind some dating and social media apps.

Disney+ had a launch for France that was postponed until April 7th, and the launch in India has been delayed with no official replacement date set.Disney+ is home to movies and TV series from all arms of the Walt Disney Company, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. It’s also the home to original series like The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as well as original productions like Lady and the Tramp and Togo. The majority of the content available will be similar to what’s available in the U.S. but not identical. Notably, there was a lot of hype around the availability of Frozen 2 early in the U.S. but will not be on the European versions immediately due to prior distribution contracts.