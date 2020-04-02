Disney Licenses Disney+ Originals to OSN for Third-Party Distribution in the Middle East

The Walt Disney Company has licensed some of their Disney+ Originals to the Middle East based Orbit Showtime Network (OSN). The deal will allow the TV firm to host the content on their boxes and online streaming services. This marks the first time Disney+ original content will be distributed via a third-party.

: “Given that we currently do not plan to launch Disney Plus as a standalone service in the region in the near future, we are pleased to work with OSN to bring Disney Plus Originals to viewers in the Middle East.” OSN chief executive Patrick Tillieux: “Adding Disney Plus Originals to our boxes and streaming services is a huge milestone for us and reinforces our commitment to offering premium content to our regional audience from only the most exceptional brands.”

Since the platform’s initial launch last November, fans have embraced the streaming service with more than 28 million subscribers.

