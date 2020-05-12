“Hamilton” Coming to Disney+ On July 3, More Than a Year Early

The world’s going to know his name much sooner than expected. Today, The Walt Disney Company announced that the filmed onstage version of Hamilton would debut on Disney+ this July.

What’s happening:

Earlier this year, it was announced Hamilton starring the original cast and set it for release in fall 2021.

starring the original cast and set it for release in fall 2021. Now, the film will head directly to Disney+ instead — and arrive more than a year early.

Hamilton will be available for streaming starting July 3rd, 2020.

will be available for streaming starting July 3rd, 2020. The performance of Hamilton was captured in 2016 when the original cast was still assembled.

was captured in 2016 when the original cast was still assembled. Disney reportedly paid $75 million for the rights to the footage.

Bob Iger and Lin-Manuel Miranda both appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America to make the announcement:

What they’re saying:

Bob Iger, Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company: “No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of ‘Hamilton’—an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way. In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful,” said Robert A. Iger, Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company. “We are thrilled to bring this phenomenon to Disney+ on the eve of Independence Day, and we have the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind ‘Hamilton’ to thank for allowing us to do so more than a year before planned.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda: "I'm so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought 'Hamilton' to the screen. He's given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house. I'm so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I'm so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I'm so glad that we're able to make it happen. I'm so proud of this show. I can't wait for you to see it."

Original Broadway Cast:

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton

Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson

Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr

Christopher Jackson as George Washington

Jonathan Groff as King George

Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler

Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton

