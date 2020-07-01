The Walt Disney Company’s Third Quarter Earnings Report Coming August 4th

The Walt Disney Company will hold a live webcast on Tuesday, August 4th, at 4:30 pm ET with a third quarter update.
What’s Happening:
- Corporate Disney will share their third quarter 2020 financial results via webcast on Tuesday, August 4th, at 4:30 pm ET.
- Disney previously shared their second quarter earnings on May 5th, which included January through March of 2020.
- The third quarter includes April through June, a period during which most Disney Parks were closed and the studio didn’t release any films outside of their streaming service, Disney+.
- This will be a first look at how big of an impact the global pandemic has had on The Walt Disney Company.
- Investors can listen to the webcast at www.disney.com/investors.