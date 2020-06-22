Lin-Manuel Miranda Confirms Two Language Edits in “Hamilton” Film

Ever since it was announced that Disney had purchased the rights to a filmed-on-stage version of Hamilton, fans have wondered whether the performance might include some edits. Now, taking to Twitter, Lin-Manuel Miranda has confirmed that two instances of strong language will be removed from the film.

What’s happening:

Yesterday, a new trailer for Hamilton was released, notably displaying a PG-13 rating.

was released, notably displaying a PG-13 rating. This reveal only increased speculation that the streaming version of the Broadway smash might feature some slightly altered lyrics.

Indeed, it seems that two instances of the “f” word will be censored from the film, as mandated by the MPAA’s rules for what is allowed in a PG-13 feature.

Answering a fan question on Twitter, Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote that the song “Yorktown” will mute the offending word in the line “I get the **** back up again" while a record scratch will be obscure the line “Southern mother****in' Democratic Republicans” in “Washington on Your Side.”

Miranda implies that one f-bomb will remain in the show.

He goes on to remind audiences that, “you can sing whatEVER you like at home (even sync up the album)!”

The tweets in question can be viewed here but do include adult language

Hamilton will stream exclusively on Disney+

