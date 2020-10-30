Disney+ Watch Guide: October 30th-November 5th

by | Oct 30, 2020 8:41 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

This is the way… to watch The Mandalorian, which returns today with the premiere of the second season on Disney+,

For a lot of subscribers, that would be enough, but Disney is also delivering with new episodes of The Right Stuff and Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, plus new library additions. Don’t forget about all of the great ways to celebrate Halloween on the streaming service and check out our holiday calendar at the end of this week’s watch guide to make sure you don’t miss the other fun holidays. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 9”

“The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”

The Right Stuff – “The Kona Kai Seance”

“Trudy meets with Jerrie Cobb and is invited to join the first all-female-astronaut corps. The Mercury 7 are sent to San Diego for some glad-handing, but the trip sours when Shepard is caught by a reporter with another woman. Glenn helps Shepard get the story spiked, but his moralizing drives a wedge between him and the other astronauts that will directly affect who is chosen to go to space first.”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “Peri’s Prickly Pregnancy”

Peri the porcupine is about to give birth to a fuzzy new baby, but following Peri’s persistent sneezing, Dr. Dan and the team step in to help her breathe with greater ease. On the Maharajah Jungle Trek, Anala, a super-smart Sumatran tiger, faces a series of challenging tests to keep her mentally and physically stimulated, earning herself a meaty reward. Over at the Veterinary Treatment Room, Dr. Natalie and specialist Dr. Andrew perform surgery on Stark, a darling newborn steenbok, to straighten up his legs. Dugan, a southern white rhino, enjoys a birthday party and receives a surprise from the local fire department.”

Weird But True – “Camping”

“Carly and Charlie must achieve the rank of master camper, and because they have never personally camped before, they take a trip to Coronado National Forest within Arizona’s Saguaro National Park. There, they get expert advice and begin to fully absorb what it is like to camp and how to become master campers.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Dana Amendola: Disney Theatrical Productions”

“Dana Amendola, VP of Operations at Disney Theatrical Group, restores and preserves history every day at The New Amsterdam Theatre. Once run down after years of neglect, Disney brought the theatre back to life restoring it to its original glory. Explore what it takes to maintain the 100 year old theatre, home to Broadway’s The Lion King, Mary Poppins and Aladdin.”

New on Disney+

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

Nicholas Cage stars in this live-action adaptation of the famous segment from Fantasia, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

The Owl House (s1)

The first season of Disney Channel’s new animated series lands on Disney+ full of magic and adventure.

X-Ray Earth (s1)

National Geographic holds an x-ray up to Earth to see what causes earthquakes and volcanoes.

Disney Channel Halloween House Party

Disney Channel’s recent Halloween sketch show made from cast member’s homes arrives on Disney+ just in time for the holiday.

Library Highlights

80th Anniversary – Mr. Mouse Takes a Trip

Mickey Mouse snuck his faithful pal Pluto on a train ride in this classic short that premiered on November 1st, 1940.

15th Anniversary – Chicken Little

Walt Disney Animation Studios ushered in a new era on November 4th, 2005 with the release of their first all computer animated feature film (Dinosaur was partially live-action).

Halloween on Disney+

Movies

Shorts

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Collection

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed