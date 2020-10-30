Disney+ Watch Guide: October 30th-November 5th

This is the way… to watch The Mandalorian, which returns today with the premiere of the second season on Disney+,

For a lot of subscribers, that would be enough, but Disney is also delivering with new episodes of The Right Stuff and Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, plus new library additions. Don’t forget about all of the great ways to celebrate Halloween on the streaming service and check out our holiday calendar at the end of this week’s watch guide to make sure you don’t miss the other fun holidays. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

“The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”

The Right Stuff – “The Kona Kai Seance”

“Trudy meets with Jerrie Cobb and is invited to join the first all-female-astronaut corps. The Mercury 7 are sent to San Diego for some glad-handing, but the trip sours when Shepard is caught by a reporter with another woman. Glenn helps Shepard get the story spiked, but his moralizing drives a wedge between him and the other astronauts that will directly affect who is chosen to go to space first.”

Peri the porcupine is about to give birth to a fuzzy new baby, but following Peri’s persistent sneezing, Dr. Dan and the team step in to help her breathe with greater ease. On the Maharajah Jungle Trek, Anala, a super-smart Sumatran tiger, faces a series of challenging tests to keep her mentally and physically stimulated, earning herself a meaty reward. Over at the Veterinary Treatment Room, Dr. Natalie and specialist Dr. Andrew perform surgery on Stark, a darling newborn steenbok, to straighten up his legs. Dugan, a southern white rhino, enjoys a birthday party and receives a surprise from the local fire department.”

“Carly and Charlie must achieve the rank of master camper, and because they have never personally camped before, they take a trip to Coronado National Forest within Arizona’s Saguaro National Park. There, they get expert advice and begin to fully absorb what it is like to camp and how to become master campers.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Dana Amendola: Disney Theatrical Productions”

“Dana Amendola, VP of Operations at Disney Theatrical Group, restores and preserves history every day at The New Amsterdam Theatre. Once run down after years of neglect, Disney brought the theatre back to life restoring it to its original glory. Explore what it takes to maintain the 100 year old theatre, home to Broadway’s The Lion King, Mary Poppins and Aladdin.”

New on Disney+

Nicholas Cage stars in this live-action adaptation of the famous segment from Fantasia, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

The first season of Disney Channel’s new animated series lands on Disney+ full of magic and adventure.

National Geographic holds an x-ray up to Earth to see what causes earthquakes and volcanoes.

Disney Channel’s recent Halloween sketch show made from cast member’s homes arrives on Disney+ just in time for the holiday.

Library Highlights

80th Anniversary – Mr. Mouse Takes a Trip

Mickey Mouse snuck his faithful pal Pluto on a train ride in this classic short that premiered on November 1st, 1940.

15th Anniversary – Chicken Little

Walt Disney Animation Studios ushered in a new era on November 4th, 2005 with the release of their first all computer animated feature film (Dinosaur was partially live-action).

