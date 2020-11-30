Asgardian Legends Will Reunite in “King in Black: Return of the Valkyries” January 6

The Valkyries, some of the finest warriors in the Marvel Universe, will rise again this January in KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES. Written by Jason Aaron and Torunn Grønbekk with art by Nina Vakueva, this brand-new series will star Jane Foster, Dani Moonstar, Hildegarde, and a brand-new Valkyrie with a startling origin.

This band of Asgardian legends will reunite to take down Knull as his unrelenting darkness threatens to overtake the Nine Realms.

As Knull’s conquest spreads throughout the galaxy, the Valkyries will be locked in a battle only they can hope to overcome.

What is the secret weapon the mysterious new Valkyrie holds and more importantly, will it be enough to turn the tide? Find out on January 6.

In the meantime, see the Valkyrie come to the aid of the Marvel Universe like never before in the KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES trailer, featuring never-before-seen art!

The Valkyrie’s greatest era is upon us! Don’t miss it when KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #1 hits stands on January 6

What they’re saying: