New Marvel Cinematic Universe Captain America, Winter Soldier Figures Coming from Hasbro

While closing the show for Hasbro PulseCon 2021 yesterday, the Marvel Legends team revealed a huge slate of new figures. Among them were a few figures inspired from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including a Captain America two-pack and a new Winter Soldier figure.
- This new Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers Captain America two-pack of figures inspired by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, features the first ever maskless face with Anthony Mackie’s likeness on a Marvel Legends Captain America figure.
- The figure also of course features the full Sam Wilson Captain America costume and look, complete with shield but notably missing wings.
- The pack of figures also comes with two shields so both Steve and Sam can be posed with their iconic weapons.
- Other accessories include alternate heads and hands for both figures.
- You can pre-order the Captain America two-pack for $41.99 from Hasbro Pulse.
- The figure is expected to ship in April 2022.
- The new Winter Soldier figure is also inspired by the recent Disney+ series and features an updated look for the character and a more recent likeness of actor Sebastian Stan.
- The figure comes with several accessories, including an alternate head and a variety of weapons.
- You can pre-order the Winter Soldier figure for $22.99 from Hasbro Pulse.
- The figure is expected to ship in April 2022.
