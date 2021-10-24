New Marvel Cinematic Universe Captain America, Winter Soldier Figures Coming from Hasbro

While closing the show for Hasbro PulseCon 2021 yesterday, the Marvel Legends team revealed a huge slate of new figures. Among them were a few figures inspired from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including a Captain America two-pack and a new Winter Soldier figure.

This new Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers Captain America two-pack of figures inspired by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, features the first ever maskless face with Anthony Mackie’s likeness on a Marvel Legends Captain America figure.

The figure also of course features the full Sam Wilson Captain America costume and look, complete with shield but notably missing wings.

The pack of figures also comes with two shields so both Steve and Sam can be posed with their iconic weapons.

Other accessories include alternate heads and hands for both figures.

You can pre-order the Captain America two-pack

The figure is expected to ship in April 2022.

The new Winter Soldier figure is also inspired by the recent Disney+

The figure comes with several accessories, including an alternate head and a variety of weapons.