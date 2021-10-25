Disneyland Resort Raises Prices on Tickets and Parking, Adds Sixth Tier to Demand Pricing

As the Disneyland Resort continues its phased reopening and with the holiday season around the corner, the Resort has announced price increases on a number of theme park ticket options as well as on parking.

What’s Happening:

This Disneyland Resort has announced some adjustments to its theme park ticket pricing.

First, the Resort will be moving from a five-tier demand pricing structure for one-day tickets to a six-tier system.

Now, the busiest days of the year designated as Tier 6 will cost $164 for a 1-Day, 1-Park ticket while 1-Day Park Hopper tickets for Tier 6 days will cost $224.

Meanwhile, Disneyland has also raised ticket prices for other Tiers as well as multi-day tickets.

While Tier 1 1-Day, 1 Park tickets will remain unchanged at $104, all other options (including various tiers, Park Hopper tickets, and multi-day tickets) have seen increases between $5 to $25.

Here’s a look at the new Disneyland Resort Theme Park ticket prices for adults compared to the previous pricing:

Adult Ticket New Price Old Price 1-Day, 1 Park Tier 1 $104 $104 1-Day, 1 Park Tier 2 $119 $114 1-Day, 1 Park Tier 3 $134 $124 1-Day, 1 Park Tier 4 $149 $139 1-Day, 1 Park Tier 5 $159 $154 1-Day, 1 Park Tier 6 $164 (N/A) 1-Day Park Hopper Tier 1 $164 $159 1-Day Park Hopper Tier 2 $179 $169 1-Day Park Hopper Tier 3 $194 $179 1-Day Park Hopper Tier 4 $209 $194 1-Day Park Hopper Tier 5 $219 $209 1-Day Park Hopper Tier 6 $224 (N/A) 2-Day, 1 Park per day $255 $235 3-Day, 1 Park per day $330 $310 4-Day, 1 Park per day $360 $340 5-Day, 1 Park per day $380 $360 2 Day Park Hopper $315 $290 3 Day Park Hopper $390 $365 4 Day Park Hopper $420 $395 5 Day Park Hopper $440 $415

In addition to the theme park ticket price hikes, Disneyland is also raising various parking prices.

Now, guest parking will cost $30 per day, up from $25.

Additionally, hotel parking options have all increased in price.

Here are the latest Disneyland Resort parking prices and the previous parking:

Parking New Price Old Price Theme Park $30 $25 Hotel Self Park $40 $25 Hotel Oversized Self Park $45 $30 Hotel Valet $50 $35

Other Disneyland Updates:

Today, the Disneyland Resort announced that the parking lot tram will be returning in early 2022

Elsewhere, the Resort has announced that the Dream Key — the highest tier Magic Key — is currently sold out