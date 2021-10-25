Disneyland Resort Raises Prices on Tickets and Parking, Adds Sixth Tier to Demand Pricing

by | Oct 25, 2021 2:15 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

As the Disneyland Resort continues its phased reopening and with the holiday season around the corner, the Resort has announced price increases on a number of theme park ticket options as well as on parking.

What’s Happening:

  • This Disneyland Resort has announced some adjustments to its theme park ticket pricing.
  • First, the Resort will be moving from a five-tier demand pricing structure for one-day tickets to a six-tier system.
  • Now, the busiest days of the year designated as Tier 6 will cost $164 for a 1-Day, 1-Park ticket while 1-Day Park Hopper tickets for Tier 6 days will cost $224.
  • Meanwhile, Disneyland has also raised ticket prices for other Tiers as well as multi-day tickets.
  • While Tier 1 1-Day, 1 Park tickets will remain unchanged at $104, all other options (including various tiers, Park Hopper tickets, and multi-day tickets) have seen increases between $5 to $25.
  • Here’s a look at the new Disneyland Resort Theme Park ticket prices for adults compared to the previous pricing:

Adult Ticket

New Price

Old Price

1-Day, 1 Park Tier 1

$104

$104

1-Day, 1 Park Tier 2

$119

$114

1-Day, 1 Park Tier 3

$134

$124

1-Day, 1 Park Tier 4

$149

$139

1-Day, 1 Park Tier 5

$159

$154

1-Day, 1 Park Tier 6

$164

(N/A)

1-Day Park Hopper Tier 1

$164

$159

1-Day Park Hopper Tier 2

$179

$169

1-Day Park Hopper Tier 3

$194

$179

1-Day Park Hopper Tier 4

$209

$194

1-Day Park Hopper Tier 5

$219

$209

1-Day Park Hopper Tier 6

$224

(N/A)

2-Day, 1 Park per day

$255

$235

3-Day, 1 Park per day

$330

$310

4-Day, 1 Park per day

$360

$340

5-Day, 1 Park per day

$380

$360

2 Day Park Hopper

$315

$290

3 Day Park Hopper

$390

$365

4 Day Park Hopper

$420

$395

5 Day Park Hopper

$440

$415
  • In addition to the theme park ticket price hikes, Disneyland is also raising various parking prices.
  • Now, guest parking will cost $30 per day, up from $25.
  • Additionally, hotel parking options have all increased in price.
  • Here are the latest Disneyland Resort parking prices and the previous parking:

Parking

New Price

Old Price

Theme Park

$30

$25

Hotel Self Park

$40

$25

Hotel Oversized Self Park

$45

$30

Hotel Valet

$50

$35

Other Disneyland Updates:

  • Today, the Disneyland Resort announced that the parking lot tram will be returning in early 2022.
  • Elsewhere, the Resort has announced that the Dream Key — the highest tier Magic Key — is currently sold out.
