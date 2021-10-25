Disneyland Magic Key Dream Key Passes Currently Sold Out

Since launching in late August, Disneyland Resort’s Magic Key program has proven to be quite popular and the top tier Dream Key pass is now currently sold out.
- Disneyland Resort has sold out of its Dream Key passes for its Magic Key program. The Dream Key pass was initially available to all guests for $1,399.
- Dream Key is one of four Magic Keys options for guests and is the most expensive offering but has the greatest perks including:
- Up to 6 park reservation holds at a time
- 20% off select merchandise
- 15% off select food and beverage
- Theme park parking included
- No Blockout Dates
- While the Dream Key is no longer available, all Disney fans have the option to purchase the Believe Key or Enchant Key.
- Southern California Residents have the option to purchase the Imagine Key which is available to residents in the ZIP Codes 90000-93599.
- All Magic Key holders, including current Dream Key holders, will continue to have access to Magic Key holder benefits
- Last year, the resort suspended their original Annual Passholder program, and introduced a Legacy Passholder program while they developed their new Magic Key program which launched this past August.
Magic Key Annual Pass Highlights
- Believe Key – $949
- Up to 6 park reservation holds at a time
- 10% off select merchandise
- 10% off select food and beverage
- 50% off theme park parking
- Select Blockout Dates
- Enchant Key – $649
- Up to 4 park reservation holds at a time
- 10% off select merchandise
- 10% off select food and beverage
- Select Blockout Dates
- Imagine Key – $399 available for Southern California residents only
- Up to 2 park reservation holds at a time
- 10% off select merchandise
- 10% off select food and beverage
- Select Blockout Dates
- The Resort has announced they are adding a sixth tier to their one day ticket pricing with this new base ticket starting at $104.
- Tram service from the Mickey and Friends and Pixar Pals parking garages to Downtown Disney will resume in early 2022.