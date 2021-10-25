Disneyland Magic Key Dream Key Passes Currently Sold Out

Since launching in late August, Disneyland Resort’s Magic Key program has proven to be quite popular and the top tier Dream Key pass is now currently sold out.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort has sold out of its Dream Key passes for its Magic Key program

Dream Key is one of four Magic Keys options for guests and is the most expensive offering but has the greatest perks including: Up to 6 park reservation holds at a time 20% off select merchandise 15% off select food and beverage Theme park parking included No Blockout Dates

While the Dream Key is no longer available, all Disney fans have the option to purchase the Believe Key or Enchant Key .

or . Southern California Residents have the option to purchase the Imagine Key which is available to residents in the ZIP Codes 90000-93599.

which is available to residents in the ZIP Codes 90000-93599. All Magic Key holders, including current Dream Key holders, will continue to have access to Magic Key holder benefits

Last year, the resort suspended their original Annual Passholder program, and introduced a Legacy Passholder launched this past August

Magic Key Annual Pass Highlights

Believe Key – $949 Up to 6 park reservation holds at a time 10% off select merchandise 10% off select food and beverage 50% off theme park parking Select Blockout Dates

Enchant Key – $649 Up to 4 park reservation holds at a time 10% off select merchandise 10% off select food and beverage Select Blockout Dates

Imagine Key – $399 available for Southern California residents only Up to 2 park reservation holds at a time 10% off select merchandise 10% off select food and beverage Select Blockout Dates

