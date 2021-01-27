Disneyland Announces “Legacy Passholder” Program

Disney has announced a legacy passholder program and title for Disneyland Annual Passholders who had been active as of March 14, 2020.

Welcome, Disneyland Resort Legacy Passholders! Thank you for having been a Disneyland Resort Annual Passholder as of March 14, 2020, the date of our Parks’ closure. Get ready to be delighted with magical extras that celebrate you. — Disneyland Legacy Passholders (@DisneylandAP) January 27, 2021

“Thank you for your loyalty and for having been a Disneyland Resort Annual Passholder during this unprecedented time of our Parks' closure. To show our appreciation until new membership offerings are announced, we thought a couple perks, and a new title was in order—Passholders who held active Passports as of March 14, 2020 are now Disneyland Resort Legacy Passholders.”

Be sure to check out the legacy passholder program website for more details as it becomes available.