Disneyland Announces “Legacy Passholder” Program

Disney has announced a legacy passholder program and title for Disneyland Annual Passholders who had been active as of March 14, 2020.
Welcome, Disneyland Resort Legacy Passholders! Thank you for having been a Disneyland Resort Annual Passholder as of March 14, 2020, the date of our Parks’ closure. Get ready to be delighted with magical extras that celebrate you.
— Disneyland Legacy Passholders (@DisneylandAP) January 27, 2021
“Thank you for your loyalty and for having been a Disneyland Resort Annual Passholder during this unprecedented time of our Parks' closure. To show our appreciation until new membership offerings are announced, we thought a couple perks, and a new title was in order—Passholders who held active Passports as of March 14, 2020 are now Disneyland Resort Legacy Passholders.”
- Disney has given a new name to those who held Disneyland annual passes through the closure of March 14, 2020, Disneyland Resort Legacy Passholders.
- The new website reminds legacy passholders that discounts have been extended for a limited time for merchandise and food and beverage around Downtown Disney and Buena Vista Street over at Disney California Adventure until February 25, 2021.
- A few days ago, a survey was sent out to legacy passholders with various types of passes they may see in the future.
- Disney announced the cancellation of the Disneyland annual passholder program on January 14 stating new membership offerings will be revealed in the future.
Be sure to check out the legacy passholder program website for more details as it becomes available.