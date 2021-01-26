Survey Sent To Former Disneyland Annual Passholders Suggest What “Memberships” Might Look Like

by | Jan 26, 2021 2:40 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

The Disneyland Resort has begun surveying (now former) Annual Passholders about their visiting habits and preferences to figure out popular combinations and price points for a “new membership program” that will be coming to the California destination, according to The OC Register.

What’s Happening:

  • Not even two weeks have passed since Disneyland announced the “sunsetting” of the Annual Pass program that has been in place at the resort since 1983, and those who had passes are being sent surveys via email so Disney can figure out the best way to move forward with “membership offerings” that they announced were coming.
  • In the surveys, different variables and pricing structures were suggested, including the inclusion of exclusion of MaxPass, Photopass, and even Parking.
  • Similar to how the parks in Florida operate at this time, each pass will require advance reservations, with the suggestion of different tiers appearing in the surveys, allowing those with memberships to choose from either 2, 4, or 6 reservations at a time, with the ability to book out 60-90 days in advance, again based on membership level. Another option includes “anytime reservations,” that allow for access without making the reservation in advance.
  • The survey also suggests exclusive entrances to both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure with the membership, though not included in each one, as well as merchandise discounts that vary from 10% – 30% depending on the membership level.
  • According to the survey, “Blockout Day tickets” will also be provided in some memberships, with the amount included depending on the membership level, for access to the parks when membership admission is forbidden, likely on peak days like holidays.
  • Membership levels also suggest the idea of a “rewards” program, though details as to what that would entail (purchases on food or merch, or just going to the park regularly) are limited to just the idea of the existence of one.
  • Based on the survey, the levels of membership are not geared toward perks like they may have been traditionally, but on when the pass allows access to the parks. For example, the survey suggests the cheapest membership offering ($399) would include parking, one blockout date ticket, an exclusive entrance, 6 “anytime” reservations, and up to 4 reservations at time with 20% discounts but is only available for use during non-peak times, and not on most weekends. On the flip side, a $1200 membership offering suggests 20-30% discounts on food and merchandise, does NOT include parking, can only have two reservations at time, two “anytime” reservations, but allows access to the parks on weekends throughout the year except for major holidays.
  • The surveys are not an official announcement of what is to come but give a clear idea of what the Walt Disney Company is thinking in terms of this new “membership offering” that is being developed for the Disneyland Resort. Aspects of this survey are likely to be seen in the final result, but there is no guarantee until the product is officially announced.

What They’re Saying:

  • Ken Potrock, President, Disneyland Resort: “We’re trying to understand: What do people want in this new world? When do they want to access our parks? How frequently do they want to access our parks? With what level of spontaneity? With what level of value? All of those kinds of things and many more. There’s nothing off the table as we begin to think about things that are important for people. Whether it’s the number of times that they visit on a product offering. Whether it’s when. Is it midweek or weekend? Is it morning or afternoon? Is it day-part oriented? It’s all of those kinds of things that we’re incredibly curious to hear back from the guests about. This is not designed to limit choice and flexibility. It’s designed to enhance choice and flexibility. People may say, ‘Here’s how I’ve always used it.’ People may say, ‘Here’s what I bought, but I didn’t quite use it and optimize it.’ People may say, ‘I have a different family structure or my financial situation is different. I would love to do it a little bit differently than I’ve done in the past.’ What we’re hoping to be able to provide is the choice and flexibility for all of those different evolving states.”

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed