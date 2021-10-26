Disney Parks Teases Return of Main Street Electrical Parade

A new video has appeared on the Disney Parks TikTok account, teasing yet another return of the Main Street Electrical Parade, likely to the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks has taken to their official TikTok account, showcasing a very recognizable parade float from the Main Street Electrical Parade

We cut quickly to see a truck labeled Disneyland

The tags all over the video also imply that the parade is destined to return once again to the Happiest Place on Earth, and more details are sure to follow in the coming days and weeks.

However, it could also be inferred that this parade float is getting on a truck at Disneyland and heading somewhere else, perhaps another Disney Park that might just be celebrating a landmark anniversary. After all, since 1996, the parade has a bit of a history of going back and forth across the country between Disneyland and Walt Disney World

In 1996, Disneyland’s Main Street Electrical Parade was announced to “glow away” forever after nearly a quarter of a century making its way through the Happiest Place on Earth. The parade was relocated to Walt Disney World as part of the Millennium Celebration in 1999, once again heading back to the Disneyland Resort Disney California Adventure