Disney Parks Teases Return of Main Street Electrical Parade

A new video has appeared on the Disney Parks TikTok account, teasing yet another return of the Main Street Electrical Parade, likely to the Disneyland Resort.
Thousands of sparkling lights ✨ #ToBeContinued #Disney #DisneyParks #Disneyland #Magic #Lights
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks has taken to their official TikTok account, showcasing a very recognizable parade float from the Main Street Electrical Parade, heading towards a truck while the iconic soundtrack plays.
- We cut quickly to see a truck labeled Disneyland pull away, implying that the floats are being pulled out of storage and heading toward the park.
- The tags all over the video also imply that the parade is destined to return once again to the Happiest Place on Earth, and more details are sure to follow in the coming days and weeks.
- However, it could also be inferred that this parade float is getting on a truck at Disneyland and heading somewhere else, perhaps another Disney Park that might just be celebrating a landmark anniversary. After all, since 1996, the parade has a bit of a history of going back and forth across the country between Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
- In 1996, Disneyland’s Main Street Electrical Parade was announced to “glow away” forever after nearly a quarter of a century making its way through the Happiest Place on Earth. The parade was relocated to Walt Disney World as part of the Millennium Celebration in 1999, once again heading back to the Disneyland Resort and making its debut at Disney California Adventure until 2010, when it was once again sent to Walt Disney World as part of the Summer Nightastic! promotion. That limited 10 week engagement lasted until 2016, when the venerable parade was once again sent to the Disneyland Resort where it returned to Disneyland Park for the first time in over 20 years, and bumping the new high-tech Paint the Night parade (that took inspiration from the Main Street Electrical Parade) to neighboring Disney California Adventure as part of Pixar Fest. The Main Street Electrical Parade was last seen at Disneyland Park in 2019.