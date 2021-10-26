Hulu Promotes Ashley Chang, Beth Osisek to VP Positions

Hulu has promoted executives Ashley Chang and Beth Osisek to VP of content development, drama, and VP of original documentaries and limited series, respectively, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- In her new position, Chang will report to Hulu Originals head of drama Sasha Silver.
- Chang previously served as director of drama for Hulu Originals and has worked on a slate of shows that includes:
- Love, Victor
- Dopesick
- Conversations With Friends
- She also serves as co-chair of Disney’s Creative Inclusion Council.
- Osisek, in her new position, will report to Hulu Originals head of unscripted and documentaries Belisa Balaban.
- Osisek previously worked as a journalist and producer at The Christian Science Monitor and ABC News before joining Hulu in 2019.
- Some of the shows she has worked on include:
- Hillary
- Taste the Nation
- I Am Greta
What they’re saying:
- Sasha Silver, Hulu Originals head of drama: “Ashley has been an instrumental part of the team since the day she joined. She is incredible with talent, has a keen eye for material and, beyond that, is ridiculously kind, to the benefit of every one of her colleagues and creative partners. I’m thrilled that she continues to grow here and bring her talents to bear on some of our most beloved projects.”
- Belisa Balaban, Hulu Originals head of unscripted and documentaries: “I’ve admired Beth’s work as a producer for many years and it’s been my great pleasure to work with her at Hulu. She brings amazing firsthand experience to supporting our filmmakers and identifying stories our audiences will love.”