Hulu Promotes Ashley Chang, Beth Osisek to VP Positions

Hulu has promoted executives Ashley Chang and Beth Osisek to VP of content development, drama, and VP of original documentaries and limited series, respectively, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In her new position, Chang will report to Hulu Originals head of drama Sasha Silver.

Chang previously served as director of drama for Hulu Originals and has worked on a slate of shows that includes: Love, Victor Dopesick Conversations With Friends

She also serves as co-chair of Disney’s Creative Inclusion Council.

Osisek, in her new position, will report to Hulu Originals head of unscripted and documentaries Belisa Balaban.

Osisek previously worked as a journalist and producer at The Christian Science Monitor and ABC

Some of the shows she has worked on include: Hillary Taste the Nation I Am Greta



What they’re saying: