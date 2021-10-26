Night of a Million Lights Returns to Give Kids The World Village on November 12th

From Friday, November 12, through Sunday, January 2, Night of a Million Lights will transform Give Kids The World's whimsical Storybook Village into a dazzling winter wonderland! What’s Happening: Named by USA Today the "Number One Thing To Do In December In Orlando" when it debuted in 2020, Night of a Million Lights is a one-of-a-kind, fully immersive holiday lights spectacular scheduled to dazzle the public once again this year from November 12, 2021 – January 2, 2022 at Give Kids The World Village.

For 52 magical nights, visitors can watch a dancing lights show in a fairytale neighborhood; stroll amidst millions of lights, featuring a sparkling tree trail; enjoy festive music and holiday treats; take a tram ride through the storybook Village; visit a holiday marketplace; and create unforgettable memories at the place Where Happiness Inspires Hope.

A variety of unique VIP experiences ranging from dessert parties and behind-the-scenes tours to private balcony moments are also available for purchase.

Regular admission ticket prices vary by date, ranging in price from $25 – $40 for adults and $15-$20 for kids. Tickets include a two (2)-hour Night of a Million Lights experience. When purchasing tickets, you will be asked to select a specific date, as well as a specific two (2)-hour timeframe on that date: 5-7 pm, 6-8 pm, 7-9 pm or 8-10 pm.

This event is a non-refundable fundraiser for Give Kids The World. Refunds will only be offered if the event is cancelled due to weather.

Premium ticket packages are also available for an upgraded Night of A Million Lights Experience. Including a Behind-The-Lights Tour that includes a private, guided tour of Night of a Million Lights, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the event's creative design and installation, as well as backstage access, including the Avenue of Angels and other Village venues and some keepsake event swag.

Tickets to a special dessert party are also available that include regular admission to the event, plus one (1) hour of access to a premium dessert party located at Matthew's Boundless Playground in the heart of the dancing lights show. These Dessert Party Tickets are available Friday – Sunday through Dec. 19, and every night from Dec. 20 – Jan. 2 and include a delicious assortment of treats and beverages, plus keepsake event swag.

Tickets and special experiences can be purchased at the official Give Kids the World Website, here.

