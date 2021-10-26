Night of a Million Lights Returns to Give Kids The World Village on November 12th

by | Oct 26, 2021 11:32 AM Pacific Time

From Friday, November 12, through Sunday, January 2, Night of a Million Lights will transform Give Kids The World's whimsical Storybook Village into a dazzling winter wonderland!

What’s Happening:

  • Named by USA Today the "Number One Thing To Do In December In Orlando" when it debuted in 2020, Night of a Million Lights is a one-of-a-kind, fully immersive holiday lights spectacular scheduled to dazzle the public once again this year from November 12, 2021 – January 2, 2022 at Give Kids The World Village.
  • For 52 magical nights, visitors can watch a dancing lights show in a fairytale neighborhood; stroll amidst millions of lights, featuring a sparkling tree trail; enjoy festive music and holiday treats; take a tram ride through the storybook Village; visit a holiday marketplace; and create unforgettable memories at the place Where Happiness Inspires Hope.
  • A variety of unique VIP experiences ranging from dessert parties and behind-the-scenes tours to private balcony moments are also available for purchase.
  • Regular admission ticket prices vary by date, ranging in price from $25 – $40 for adults and $15-$20 for kids. Tickets include a two (2)-hour Night of a Million Lights experience. When purchasing tickets, you will be asked to select a specific date, as well as a specific two (2)-hour timeframe on that date: 5-7 pm, 6-8 pm, 7-9 pm or 8-10 pm.
  • This event is a non-refundable fundraiser for Give Kids The World. Refunds will only be offered if the event is cancelled due to weather.
  • Premium ticket packages are also available for an upgraded Night of A Million Lights Experience. Including a Behind-The-Lights Tour that includes a private, guided tour of Night of a Million Lights, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the event's creative design and installation, as well as backstage access, including the Avenue of Angels and other Village venues and some keepsake event swag.
  • Tickets to a special dessert party are also available that include regular admission to the event, plus one (1) hour of access to a premium dessert party located at Matthew's Boundless Playground in the heart of the dancing lights show. These Dessert Party Tickets are available Friday – Sunday through Dec. 19, and every night from Dec. 20 – Jan. 2 and include a delicious assortment of treats and beverages, plus keepsake event swag.
  • Tickets and special experiences can be purchased at the official Give Kids the World Website, here. Give Kids The World Village is an 89-acre, whimsical non-profit resort that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with magical weeklong wish vacations at no cost.
  • You can also take a look at last year’s debut event here, featuring an appearance by The Little Mermaids Jodi Benson!
 
 
