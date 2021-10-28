Complete Disneyland’s The Haunted Mansion with Part 5 of Disney Paper Parks: Happy Haunts Edition

Disney Paper Parks: Happy Haunts Edition is back with Part 5, building the facade of Disneyland’s The Haunted Mansion courtesy of Disney Parks Blog.
What’s Happening:
- Disney fans can now build their very own paper version of Disneyland’s The Haunted Mansion with Part 5 of the Disney Paper Parks: Happy Haunts Edition from Walt Disney Imagineering.
- The new release includes the grounds of the New Orleans Square manor, Hitchhiking Ghosts to stand out front, and fine details including wrought iron work around the balconies.
- This Disney Paper Parks activity was designed by Imagineers Stephanie Jazmines and Amy Young.
- Disney Paper Parks: Happy Haunts Edition previously released some interiors that can glue into the Mansion.
- From Part 4, Madam Leota’s Seance Circle can be created and added to the mansion.
- Part 3 featured the Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom version of The Haunted Mansion facade, but also included the interior Portrait Champer, which also finds a home in this Disneyland version.