New Concept Art and Opening Date Revealed for Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel

by | Oct 28, 2021 10:01 AM Pacific Time

The Tokyo Disney Resort announced an opening date for the Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel, which will welcome its first Guests on April 5th, 2022.

(Disney/Pixar)

(Disney/Pixar)

What’s Happening:

  • First announced in 2018, the long-awaited Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel will become the 5th Tokyo Disney Resort hotel when it opens on April 5th, 2022.
  • The hotel was originally expected to open no later than March 2022, missing that timeframe by just a few days.
  • This is the first moderate-type Disney hotel at the Tokyo Disney Resort and features 595 rooms decorated like Andy’s room from the first Toy Story film.
  • The hotel offers 575 standard rooms (sleeps 3) and 20 superior rooms (sleeps 4) and view options include rooms that overlook Tokyo Bay, Toy Friends Square, the hotel garden, or Bayside Station.
  • A new restaurant called Lotso Garden Cafe is inspired by the strawberry-scented teddy bear from Toy Story 3 and offers a buffet service at breakfast and dinner. The restaurant has the capacity to seat about 300 Guests at a time and is reserved exclusively for Guests staying at Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.
(Disney/Pixar)

(Disney/Pixar)

  • Two gift shops will be located on the second floor, Gift Planet, offering merchandise from Tokyo Disney Resort and items exclusive to Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel, and Shop Together, offering essentials like soft drinks, snacks and sundries.
(Disney/Pixar)

(Disney/Pixar)

  • Communal Guest areas include:
    • Slinky Dog Park – A board game-themed plaza in front of the hotel where Guests become the size of a toy and can take pictures with large figures of Buzz Lightyear and Jessie.
    • Toy Friends Square – The hotel garden featuring oversized figures of Woody, Bo Peep and other characters from Toy Story.
  • Guests staying at Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel can purchase a 1-Day Passport per night for one of the Parks during their stay, excluding the check-in day.
(Disney/Pixar)

(Disney/Pixar)

  • Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel is owned by Oriental Land Co., Ltd. and operated by its subsidiary Milial Resort Hotels Co., Ltd.
  • The hotel is located in front of Bayside Station on the Tokyo Disney Resort Line, about a 4-minute monorail ride from Tokyo DisneySea and an additional 5-minute ride to Tokyo Disneyland.
