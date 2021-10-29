Female Hartmann’s Mountain Zebra Born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney has shared photos of Hartmann’s mountain zebra mom Zoey and her healthy female foal, born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.
What’s Happening:
- A new baby Hartmann’s mountain zebra has been born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, as shared by Dr. Mark Penning on Instagram.
- Hartmann’s mountain zebras are classified as vulnerable, so this birth is exciting news for the species and Disney’s animal care team.
- You’ll be able to find this adorable pair roaming around the savanna of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.
