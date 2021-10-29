“The View” Guest List: Huma Abedin, Andy Cohen and More to Appear Week of November 1st

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more.

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors and more.

Additionally this season, former The View co-hosts will stop by to guest co-host for Flashback Friday and commemorate their time on the show.

co-hosts will stop by to guest co-host for Flashback Friday and commemorate their time on the show. The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC

The View Guests for the Week of November 1st-5th:

Monday, November 1 Huma Abedin ( Both/And ) View Your Deal

Tuesday, November 2 – Guest co-host Michele Tafoya Andy Cohen ( Glitter Every Day )

Wednesday, November 3 – Guest co-host Michele Tafoya Tamron Hall ( Tamron Hall ; As the Wicked Watch ) Carla Hall ( Carla and the Christmas Cornbread )

Thursday, November 4 Michael Eric Dyson ( Entertaining Race ) Padma Lakshmi ( Taste the Nation )

Friday, November 5 Flashback Friday



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.