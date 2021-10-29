Holiday Sleigh Rides to Return to Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground

Walt Disney World is once again offering a holiday tradition at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground, giving guests the opportunity to take a horse-drawn “sleigh” throughout the resort.

What’s Happening:

Holiday Sleigh rides have returned for the festive season to Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground.

Starting on December 1 and running select nights through December 30th, guests can board a “sleigh” for a 25-minute ride throughout Fort Wilderness. The carriages fit up to four adults, or two adults and three small children.

Guests will meet their carriage at the new Tri-Circle-D Ranch near the Settlement Bus Depot at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground. Because of the sprawling size of the resort, guests partaking in this experience should allow for one hour of transportation through the resort and campground as they will be required to park in the main entrance of Fort Wilderness and use the internal bus transportation to get to the Settlement Bus Depot.

Each horse-drawn sleigh ride will cost $75.00 and reservations can be made in advance by calling 407-WDW-PLAY (407-939-7529).

Holiday Sleigh Rides are currently the only horse-drawn carriage rides at Walt Disney World that will be offered. Carriage Rides are slated to resume in January of 2022 at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground, and February of 2022 at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside.