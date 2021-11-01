New Posters For “Encanto” Showcase Members of the Madrigal Family

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released a series of posters for the upcoming film, Encanto, featuring each member of the Madrigal family from the new movie, due out this Thanksgiving.

What’s Happening:

According to what we already know from the film, the family’s home (their Encanto) has been bestowed a magical gift, and each of those is showcased in each poster, including Mirabel’s, the only member in the family to not have a magical gift, and the mysterious Bruno, who had the ability to see the future and has gone missing.

