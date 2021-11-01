New Posters For “Encanto” Showcase Members of the Madrigal Family

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released a series of posters for the upcoming film, Encanto, featuring each member of the Madrigal family from the new movie, due out this Thanksgiving.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Animation Studios has released posters showcasing the individual members of the Madrigal family from their upcoming film, Encanto.
- According to what we already know from the film, the family’s home (their Encanto) has been bestowed a magical gift, and each of those is showcased in each poster, including Mirabel’s, the only member in the family to not have a magical gift, and the mysterious Bruno, who had the ability to see the future and has gone missing.
- Encanto tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Each child has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them—each child except Mirabel. But when the family’s home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope. The voice cast also includes:
- Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel
- María Cecilia Botero as Mirabel’s grandmother Alma aka Abuela
- John Leguizamo as Mirabel’s estranged Uncle Bruno
- Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabel’s parents, Julieta and Agustín
- Diane Guererro and Jessica Darrow as Mirabel’s sisters, Isabela and Luisa.
- Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo as Mirabel’s aunt and uncle, Pepa and Félix
- Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Mirabel’s cousins Dolores, Camilo and Antonio, respectively.
- Encanto features all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moana) and is directed by Jared Bush (co-director Zootopia) and Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer, The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez).
- Encanto opens in theaters November 24, 2021.