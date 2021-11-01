Jordan Fisher To Perform New Original Song on Disney Cruise Line Float in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Disney Parks Blog has revealed that Jordan Fisher, known for many different contributions to Disney parks and films, will be performing on the Disney Cruise Line float in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

What’s Happening:

Today, Disney announced that Disney Channel Disney Cruise Line float

According to the announcement, “This performance will be a celebration of togetherness and belonging because “no matter who you are or where you’re from” everyone is welcome on board the Disney Cruise Line fleet.”

In addition to Fisher, some favorite Disney friends will also make an appearance, including Captain Minnie Mouse, Aladdin

The imaginatively designed float will feature enchanting surprises and an amazing group of performers who represent the diverse crew members that bring magic to life at sea.

Showcasing the grandeur of a Disney Cruise Line vessel, the new float will feature iconic design elements including a Mickey Mouse-inspired color palette, towering red funnels and an intricate filigree motif along the hull.

Fisher, who’s first Disney collaborations date back to 2013’s Teen Beach Movie and its sequel on the Disney Channel is no stranger to performing tunes for the company. While he performed alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda in “You’re Welcome” on the Moana soundtrack and performed the soundtrack to Disneyland Magic Happens Happily Ever After Magic Kingdom

and its sequel on the Disney Channel is no stranger to performing tunes for the company. While he performed alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda in “You’re Welcome” on the soundtrack and performed the soundtrack to Disney Cruise Line sets sail on the streets of New York City during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade which can be seen on Thanksgiving Day, November 25th, on NBC-TV from 9 a.m. to noon in all time zones.