Disney Cruise Line Sets Sail Through New York City In This Year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

This Thanksgiving, a new ship is setting sail through the streets of Manhattan as Disney Cruise Line will have a brand new parade float in the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

What’s Happening:

On Nov. 25, Disney Cruise Line

The imaginatively designed “ship” has been christened “Magic Meets the Sea” and is inspired by the fantastical style of the Disney Wish

During its inaugural Parade voyage, the float will feature 15 favorite Disney friends who represent the stories and experiences aboard the newest ship in the fleet, including Captain Minnie Mouse beautiful bronze statue

Showcasing the grandeur of a Disney Cruise Line vessel, the new float will feature iconic design elements including a Mickey Mouse-inspired color palette, towering red funnels and an intricate filigree motif along the hull.

Additional details about Disney Cruise Line’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade appearance are anticipated in the near future.

The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide on NBC-TV, Thursday, Nov. 25 from 9:00 a.m. to noon in all time zones.

What They’re Saying:

Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line: “The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a treasured tradition at the heart of family holiday celebrations. We are honored to collaborate with Macy’s for this renowned event and build upon the shared legacy of creating magical memories year after year. Just like the Disney Wish, our float will be a celebration of enchanting Disney storytelling, beloved characters and wishes come true.”

Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: "The entire Macy's Parade team is thrilled to welcome Disney Cruise Line to this year's outstanding Parade lineup. This magical float will enchant an audience of millions in New York City, and nationwide on television with Disney's signature brand of imagination and innovation."