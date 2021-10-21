Disney Cruise Line Sets Sail Through New York City In This Year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

by | Oct 21, 2021 8:58 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

This Thanksgiving, a new ship is setting sail through the streets of Manhattan as Disney Cruise Line will have a brand new parade float in the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

What’s Happening:

  • On Nov. 25, Disney Cruise Line’s brand-new cruise ship float will embark on its maiden voyage in New York City as part of the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
  • The imaginatively designed “ship” has been christened “Magic Meets the Sea” and is inspired by the fantastical style of the Disney Wish, which sets sail in summer 2022.
  • During its inaugural Parade voyage, the float will feature 15 favorite Disney friends who represent the stories and experiences aboard the newest ship in the fleet, including Captain Minnie Mouse, Princess Tiana, Aladdin and Jasmine, and Cinderella, whose beautiful bronze statue will grace the fairytale-inspired Grand Hall.
  • Showcasing the grandeur of a Disney Cruise Line vessel, the new float will feature iconic design elements including a Mickey Mouse-inspired color palette, towering red funnels and an intricate filigree motif along the hull.
  • Additional details about Disney Cruise Line’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade appearance are anticipated in the near future.
  • The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide on NBC-TV, Thursday, Nov. 25 from 9:00 a.m. to noon in all time zones.

What They’re Saying:

  • Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line: “The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a treasured tradition at the heart of family holiday celebrations. We are honored to collaborate with Macy’s for this renowned event and build upon the shared legacy of creating magical memories year after year. Just like the Disney Wish, our float will be a celebration of enchanting Disney storytelling, beloved characters and wishes come true.”
  • Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: “The entire Macy’s Parade team is thrilled to welcome Disney Cruise Line to this year’s outstanding Parade lineup. This magical float will enchant an audience of millions in New York City, and nationwide on television with Disney’s signature brand of imagination and innovation.”

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed