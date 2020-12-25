Disney Cruise Line Reveals Cinderella Lobby Statue for Disney Wish

During today’s Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration on ABC, Disney Cruise Line revealed that Cinderella will be the lobby statue on the newest ship, Disney Wish.
What’s Happening:
- Guests traveling aboard the Disney Wish, the newest ship from Disney Cruise Line, will be greeted by a statue of Cinderella in the main lobby.
- Walt Disney’s Cinderella is celebrating 70 years this year, originally released on March 4th, 2020.
- The character made one of the Walt Disney Company’s best-known songs famous, “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” making her a perfect choice.
- “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” is also one of the horns on the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy ship.
- The Disney Wish is expected to start sailing in Summer 2022.
- Disney announced on Christmas Eve that there would be a Disney Cruise Line announcement during the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration TV special, previously recorded at the Walt Disney World Resort.
- Other lobby statues on Disney Cruise Line ships include Mickey Mouse on the Disney Magic, Ariel on the Disney Wonder, Donald Duck on the Disney Dream and Minnie Mouse on the Disney Fantasy.