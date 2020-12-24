News on Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Wish Coming Tomorrow

Tomorrow is Christmas and what has become a tradition, the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration will be airing on ABC at 10:00 a.m. ET, 9:00 a.m. CT/MT/PT. Disney has sent a small tease saying news about the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Wish, will be shared during the show.

The ship was announced at D23 Expo 2019

In September, news came from Disney CFO Christine McCarthy that the Disney Wish had been delayed

In October, the Disney Wish was left off Disney Cruise Line 2022 itineraries