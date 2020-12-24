News on Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Wish Coming Tomorrow

Tomorrow is Christmas and what has become a tradition, the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration will be airing on ABC at 10:00 a.m. ET, 9:00 a.m. CT/MT/PT. Disney has sent a small tease saying news about the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Wish, will be shared during the show.
- The ship was announced at D23 Expo 2019 set to arrive in late 2019 with sailings starting January 2022.
- In September, news came from Disney CFO Christine McCarthy that the Disney Wish had been delayed due to supply chain issues.
- In October, the Disney Wish was left off Disney Cruise Line 2022 itineraries with its updated maiden voyage scheduled for Summer 2022.