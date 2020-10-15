Maiden Voyage of Disney Cruise Line’s New Ship, Disney Wish, Delayed

by | Oct 15, 2020 8:57 AM Pacific Time

If your wish was to sail aboard the Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, you will have to wait a little bit longer as the maiden voyage of the fifth ship in Disney’s fleet has been delayed by several months.

What’s Happening:

  • Earlier today, Disney Cruise Line announced new itineraries that would set sail in 2022. Among all of the destinations and embarkation ports, any mention of the new ship, the Disney Wish, was notably absent.
  • At the very bottom of the announcement, separated by its own separate section was an update about the fifth ship in Disney’s fleet: 
  • “Originally planned to sail in early 2022, the Disney Wish is now scheduled for its maiden voyage in summer 2022 due to pandemic-related delays at the Meyer-Werft shipyard in Germany. As previously announced, the Disney Wish will be powered by liquified natural gas or LNG, one of the cleanest-burning fuels available. At approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, the ship will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.”
  • Last month during the Bank of America Virtual 2020 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference, Walt Disney Company CFO Christine McCarthy mentioned that the debut of Disney Cruise Line’s new ship had been delayed, but at the time we didn’t know for how long.

  • The Disney Wish was originally announced at the D23 Expo in 2019, where a first look at the ship’s elegant, three-story atrium and the iconic Disney character that will adorn the ship’s stern, Rapunzel, was revealed. Stern characters – a beloved hallmark of Disney Cruise Line vessels – have been a tradition of the Disney fleet since the beginning and reflect the theme of each ship. For the Disney Wish, the ship’s stern will feature Rapunzel. Spirited, smart, curious and above all, adventurous, Rapunzel embodies the wish and desire to see and experience the world.
  • The atrium (above) is set to be bright, airy, and three-stories,  inspired by the beauty of an enchanted fairytale.
  • When the ship was revealed, then Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and current CEO of the Walt Disney Company Bob Chapek said: “There couldn’t be a better name for our incredible new ship because making wishes come true is part of the Disney DNA and is at the heart of so many of our cherished stories. Each Disney Cruise Line ship is unique, with a name that embodies the excitement of sailing with Disney and the power of our stories. The new ships will have the experiences our guests love, as well as all-new magic.”
  • The ship was originally expected to set sail in January 2022.

