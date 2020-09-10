Christine McCarthy Confirms Disney Wish Ship Delayed

by | Sep 10, 2020 5:23 PM Pacific Time

Disney CFO Christine McCarthy revealed today that the debut of Disney Cruise Line’s new ship the Disney Wish has been delayed at this time.

What’s Happening:

  • Earlier today, Laughing Place reported on the Bank of America Virtual 2020 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference.
  • During our live blog of the sesion, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for the Walt Disney Company, Christine McCarthy addressed the outlook for 2021 and beyond for the company.

  • McCarthy touched on current topics surrounding COVID-19, Disney+, Mulan and more.
  • One of the more notable takeaways was the confirmation that Disney Cruise Line’s new fleet ships would be delayed.
  • During the presentation, McCarthy said the delay for the new cruise ships was due to supply chain issues the ships’ builder had been experiencing.
  • In 2016, Disney announced they had ordered two new ships from Meyer Werft; adding a third shortly after.
  • It was anticipated that one ship would join the fleet each year starting as early as 2021.

  • Last year during the D23 Expo 2019, it was announced the fifth vessel would be named the Disney Wish and would feature Rapunzel and Pascal on the stern. Disney planned on the Disney Wish taking her maiden voyage in January 2022.
  • McCarthy didn’t have a new date for when the Disney Wish will be able to set sail, but confirmed it had been delayed.

COVID-19 Impacts on the Disney Cruise Line

  • Disney Cruise Line started suspending sailings back in March and, out of an abundance of caution and following recommendations of local and international officials, has continued to postpone planned voyages.
  • McCarthy states that the cruise business will likely be the last of Disney's to resume both due to the health concerns but also the long booking times.

For more information and news about the Disney Wish, please visit our Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
 
 
