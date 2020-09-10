Following her appearance at the Citi 2020 Global Technology Conference yesterday, today, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for the Walt Disney Company, Christine McCarthy, will participate in a Q&A session as part of the Bank of America Virtual 2020 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference. Following along below as we recap the event in real-time.
Live Blog: Christine McCarthy at the Bank of America Virtual 2020 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference
by Laughing Place Staff | Sep 10, 2020 11:13 AM Pacific Time
Tags: The Walt Disney Company