Disney Cruise Line Announces 2022 Itineraries, Including Return to Hawaii

by | Oct 15, 2020 8:02 AM Pacific Time

Adventure’s Away! It’s the ocean blue and suddenly you are sailing away with the new 2022 itineraries that were announced today for the Disney Cruise Line, including the return to Hawaii and other tropical destinations.

What’s Happening:

  • In early 2022, Disney Cruise Line returns to Hawaii and other favorite tropical destinations to delight families with one-of-a-kind vacations at sea. Adventure abounds during 10-night Hawaiian Islands cruises and a variety of sailings to the Bahamas, Caribbean and Mexico, departing from coast-to-coast home ports including New Orleans, Galveston, Texas, San Diego, Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida.
  • Bookings open to the public on Oct. 22, 2020. More details on 2022 itineraries can be found on the Ports and Itineraries for 2022 page of disneycruise.com.
    • Hawaiian Islands Cruises from Honolulu and Vancouver
      • The Disney Wonder returns to Hawaii in early 2022 for two special 10-night cruises: a voyage to Honolulu from Vancouver, Canada, on April 26, and a return sailing to Vancouver on May 6.
      • Guests will discover the breathtaking beauty of the Hawaiian Islands, including the famous beaches of Waikiki on Oahu; unforgettable views from high atop the summit of Haleakala Crater on Maui; the lush tropical gardens and waterfalls of Kauai; and the diverse natural wonders of Hawaii Island.
    • Even More Family Vacations from Florida
      • Vacationers can combine a Disney cruise getaway with a stay at Walt Disney World Resort in early 2022 with two ships sailing from Port Canaveral near Orlando, Florida, and a third ship departing from Miami. Every cruise from Florida in early 2022 includes a visit to Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.
      • From Port Canaveral, the Disney Fantasy begins the year with a six-night Western Caribbean cruise, followed by seven-night voyages to a variety of favorite destinations in the Eastern and Western Caribbean.
      • The Disney Dream, also sailing from Port Canaveral, embarks on three- and four-night Bahamian cruises to Nassau and Castaway Cay. Offering even more fun in the sun, one special four-night cruise includes two stops at Castaway Cay.
      • From Miami, the Disney Magic sails four- and five-night Bahamian cruises and five-night Western Caribbean cruises. One special three-night sailing to Castaway Cay and Key West, Florida, makes the perfect long weekend escape.
      • With a variety of options from Florida to choose from, guests can look forward to embarking on a vacation that provides something for everyone in the family, combining the adventure and relaxation of tropical destinations, the ease and indulgence of an ocean cruise, and the world-class entertainment and service of a Disney vacation.
    • Popular Tropical Destinations from Galveston and New Orleans
      • The Disney Wonder sails Western Caribbean getaways early in the year, first from Galveston, Texas, with four-night itineraries, followed by four- and six-night voyages from New Orleans.
      • A special six-night Bahamian voyage offered from both Galveston and New Orleans gives guests the opportunity to visit Castaway Cay, in addition to the lively town of Key West.
    • Baja Getaways from San Diego
      • The Disney Wonder returns to San Diego in March and April with cruises to Baja, Mexico, where guests can enjoy vibrant culture, stunning beaches and exciting water activities.
      • Most sailings to the Baja peninsula call on the charming coastal city of Ensenada, known for its turquoise blue water and rugged mountainous terrain. A two-night cruise to Ensenada has a Friday departure from San Diego, giving guests the ultimate weekend getaway to experience world-class entertainment aboard the Disney Wonder.
      • Four- and five-night Baja cruises include a visit to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, a favored destination with dramatic rock formations and white-sand beaches, or to Catalina Island, a tropical gem off the California coast with plenty of outdoor adventures and seaside charm.

