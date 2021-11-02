Florida Residents Can Save On Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Rooms Starting in January

Guests can enjoy staying in the magic at the Walt Disney World Resort with great rates on resort stays in 2022.

Florida residents can save up to 20% on select rooms at Walt Disney World Resort on most nights beginning January 2, 2022.

At a Walt Disney World Resort hotel, Guests can experience the same legendary detail, service and storytelling found in the theme parks. They’ll discover enchantment around every corner. Plus, they’ll be surrounded by The World’s Most Magical Celebration!

Highlights include:

Transportation: Complimentary transportation options make it easy—and fun—to get around Walt Disney World Resort. Guests can zip about on the world-famous monorail, glide across the sky on Disney Skyliner

Complimentary transportation options make it easy—and fun—to get around Walt Disney World Resort. Guests can zip about on the world-famous monorail, glide across the sky on Immersive Experiences: Guests can be immersed in fantastical worlds both real and imaged—including some favorite Disney and Pixar tales. Whether they’re taking in views of an African savanna, swimming alongside Nemo and friends or savoring the flavors of the Polynesian Isles, they’ll find fun and surprising Disney touches in every detail. The fun is seemingly endless at a Disney Resort hotel, where Guests can enjoy themed pools with waterslides, poolside activities and delicious dining experiences. They may even spot some familiar Disney friends palling around. Activities and amenities vary by Disney Resort hotel.

Guests can be immersed in fantastical worlds both real and imaged—including some favorite Disney and Pixar tales. Whether they’re taking in views of an African savanna, swimming alongside Nemo and friends or savoring the flavors of the Polynesian Isles, they’ll find fun and surprising Disney touches in every detail. Early Park Admission: As part of The World’s Most Magical Celebration, Guests of Disney Resort hotels can get a 30-minute jump on their Disney day with early theme park entry—available at all four Walt Disney World theme parks. Early theme park entry gives Guests a head start in the parks, so they’ll have access to select attractions, shops and dining before regular hours. And, they can enjoy this benefit on each day of their stay—in any park, subject to capacity. For early theme park entry, Guests will need valid admission, a park reservation and Key to the World Card, MagicBand or Magic Mobile.

As part of The World’s Most Magical Celebration, Guests of Disney Resort hotels can get a 30-minute jump on their Disney day with early theme park entry—available at all four Walt Disney World theme parks. Extended Evening Theme Park Hours: Guests staying at Disney Deluxe Resort Hotels or Disney Deluxe Villas can enjoy extended evening hours—experiencing select attractions, shops and dining after regular park hours—in select theme parks on select nights. Together with early theme park entry—available to all Disney Resort hotel Guests—they’ll get to arrive earlier and stay later so they can maximize their time in the parks during the World’s Most Magical Celebration! For extended evening hours, Guests will need a valid Key to the World Card, MagicBand or Magic Mobile, valid admission and a theme park reservation for the same park on the same day. (Or a ticket or annual pass with the Park Hopper option, provided Guests entered the park where they made their reservation earlier in the day.)

Guests staying at Disney Deluxe Resort Hotels or Disney Deluxe Villas can enjoy extended evening hours—experiencing select attractions, shops and dining after regular park hours—in select theme parks on select nights.