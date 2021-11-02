Shanghai Disneyland Reopens Tomorrow Following Brief Two-Day Closure

Due to local pandemic prevention requirements, Shanghai Disneyland was forced to close yesterday, November 1, and today, November 2. Luckily, the Resort will be reopening tomorrow, November 3.

What’s Happening:

China has a zero-tolerance policy for Coronavirus and in response to new cases reported in 14 areas in the northeastern region of the country. Due to a reported case at Shanghai Disneyland on October 31, the park and Disneytown had to close on November 1 and 2.

Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown will resume operations on Wednesday, November 3, with Shanghai Disneyland operating from 10:00AM to 7:00PM, and Disneytown operating from 10:00AM to 9:00PM.

All Shanghai Disney Resort cast members and third-party employees returning to work have completed two Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) tests within 48 hours per prevention and control requirements, with all results negative, and are strictly following CDC self-health monitoring guidelines. All environment samples collected have been tested negative.

The Resort will continue to implement enhanced health and safety measures, including intensive cleaning and sanitization of all facilities and strict management of indoor airflow and social distancing. We will also continue to enforce strict health and safety measures for all guests, including limited daily attendance, mandatory advanced ticketing and reservation, temperature and health code checks on resort entry and staggered guest flow.

More information on the temporary closure can be found in our original post

Shanghai Disneyland Ticket Refund and Exchanges for October 31st-November 2nd:

The following information comes from Shanghai Disney’s Weibo post on October 31st at 6:20 pm

For Park Tickets for October 31 to November 2, 2021: Guests with tickets to visit Shanghai Disneyland on October 31 and/or November 1 and/or November 2, 2021 may choose to visit the park on any other day within the next six months (by April 30, 2022 inclusive with respect to park tickets for October 31, 2021; by May 1, 2022 inclusive with respect to park tickets for November 1, 2021; and by May 2, 2022 inclusive with respect to park tickets for November 2, 2021). Your tickets can be redeemed at the park entrance turnstiles with the original Government Identity Card or Travel Document that was used to purchase your tickets for October 31 and/or November 1 and/or November 2, 2021 on the day of your next visit, and reservation will not be required*. For guests with two-day tickets, please proceed to the Guest Services windows located outside the turnstiles of Shanghai Disneyland's Main Entrance with your original Government Identity Card or Travel Document on the day of your next visit. If you cannot visit the park in the next six months, you can obtain a refund. For guests who have purchased their tickets through the Shanghai Disney Resort Official Website, App, WeChat Account, the Resort Reservation Center, the Resort Official Fliggy Flagship Store or Official Jingdong Flagship Store, you can request a refund through the resort's official app, and you will obtain the refund through the original purchase channel within 45 working days. For guests who have purchased the tickets through other official channels, please contact the original ticket purchase channel to request a refund, or follow the instructions at the end of this notice. *In accordance with existing Shanghai Disneyland attendance management policies, if a date is forecast to be a 'high attendance day' based on government guidelines on maximum capacity and should require such action, Shanghai Disneyland reserves the right to block out all guests holding General Admission tickets, including guests extending their tickets for October 31 and/or November 1 and/or November 2, 2021, on that date. Communications will be made accordingly in a timely manner.

