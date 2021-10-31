Shanghai Disneyland to Close November 1st and 2nd Following Local Pandemic Prevention Requirements

The Shanghai Disney Resort had to modify services on October 31st and will be closed on November 1st and 2nd, 2021 as part of local pandemic prevention requirements.

What’s Happening:

China has a zero-tolerance policy for Coronavirus and in response to new cases reported in 14 areas in the northeastern region of the country.

New temporary restrictions have been put in place to stop the spread and Guests visiting the Shanghai Disney Resort on October 31st found out during their time at the resort that the operation would need to change.

According to a post at 3:05 pm local time on October 31st on Weibo Shanghai Disneyland

Guests exiting the theme park and Disneytown had to take an on-site test for COVID-19 before leaving the resort and have to repeat the test 24-hours later. After two negative tests, Guests are asked to follow a 12-day self-health monitoring program.

Shanghai Disneyland Park and Disneytown will remain closed on November 1st and 2nd.

Theme park tickets for October 31st, November 1st, and/or November 2nd have automatically been extended for six months, expiring between April 30th and May 1st, 2022 and Guests with these extended tickets don’t need to make a new reservation, although the Shanghai Disney Resort does reserve the right to turn Guests away if the park is too crowded. Guests can also request a refund.

The following alert appears at the top of the page on shanghaidisneyresort.com/en

Shanghai Disneyland Ticket Refund and Exchanges for October 31st-November 2nd:

The following information comes from Shanghai Disney’s Weibo post on October 31st at 6:20 pm

For Park Tickets for October 31 to November 2, 2021 Guests with tickets to visit Shanghai Disneyland on October 31 and/or November 1 and/or November 2, 2021 may choose to visit the park on any other day within the next six months (by April 30, 2022 inclusive with respect to park tickets for October 31, 2021; by May 1, 2022 inclusive with respect to park tickets for November 1, 2021; and by May 2, 2022 inclusive with respect to park tickets for November 2, 2021). Your tickets can be redeemed at the park entrance turnstiles with the original Government Identity Card or Travel Document that was used to purchase your tickets for October 31 and/or November 1 and/or November 2, 2021 on the day of your next visit, and reservation will not be required*. For guests with two-day tickets, please proceed to the Guest Services windows located outside the turnstiles of Shanghai Disneyland's Main Entrance with your original Government Identity Card or Travel Document on the day of your next visit. If you cannot visit the park in the next six months, you can obtain a refund. For guests who have purchased their tickets through the Shanghai Disney Resort Official Website, App, WeChat Account, the Resort Reservation Center, the Resort Official Fliggy Flagship Store or Official Jingdong Flagship Store, you can request a refund through the resort's official app, and you will obtain the refund through the original purchase channel within 45 working days. For guests who have purchased the tickets through other official channels, please contact the original ticket purchase channel to request a refund, or follow the instructions at the end of this notice. *In accordance with existing Shanghai Disneyland attendance management policies, if a date is forecast to be a 'high attendance day' based on government guidelines on maximum capacity and should require such action, Shanghai Disneyland reserves the right to block out all guests holding General Admission tickets, including guests extending their tickets for October 31 and/or November 1 and/or November 2, 2021, on that date. Communications will be made accordingly in a timely manner.

For Other Resort Products and Services For guests who have purchased a Disney Premier Tour Service, Disney Concierge Service, Early Park Entry Pass or other dated products and services for Shanghai Disneyland on October 31 and/or November 1 and/or November 2, 2021 through the Shanghai Disney Resort Official Website, App, WeChat Account, the Resort Reservation Center, the Resort Official Fliggy Flagship Store or Official Jingdong Flagship Store, you will obtain an automatic refund through the original purchase channel. For guests who have purchased a dated product and service through other official channels, please contact the original purchase channel to obtain a refund. The two resort hotels at Shanghai Disney Resort continue to operate as normal, but we do understand if you wish to change your plans. For guests who have booked resort hotels for the night of October 31 and/or November 1 and/or November 2, 2021, you can contact the original purchase channel for inquiries.

Still Have Questions or Need to Contact Us? Guests can also contact the Shanghai Disney Resort Reservation Center on: 400-180-0000 (Chinese Mainland) or +86-21-3158- 0000 (Other Countries/Regions) for all inquiries. If the wait time of the hotline is long, we recommend you send an email to [email protected] and leave your contact information, and we will process your email asap.

