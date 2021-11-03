runDisney Shares Exactly What The “Surprise” Will Be During Springtime Surprise Weekend

by | Nov 3, 2021 1:26 PM Pacific Time

The new runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend will take place in about four months, and Disney has shared details about what the “surprise” part of the event entails.

What’s Happening:

  • The runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend takes place March 31 through April 3, 2022 at Walt Disney World.
  • This first time event will take themes from past runDisney events and combine them with exciting new twists for a unique new experience, whose theme will change each year.

  • The inaugural Springtime Surprise Weekend will feature:
    • Expedition Everest 5K (April 1, 2022) – The race will once again feature a nighttime 5K combined with a scavenger hunt, but this time the hunt will be conducted during the 5K.
    • Race for the Taste 10K (April 2, 2022) – The event will mirror the 10K from the past, but now the race will celebrate the newest attraction at Walt Disney World Resort, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT.
    • The Tower of Terror 10-Miler (April 3, 2022) – The race will still be a 10-miler, but will be run in the morning instead of at night.
  • ​​Runners who sign up for the Springtime Surprise Challenge, can test their endurance by participating in all three events – 19.3 total miles – and earn a special “challenge’’ medal while perhaps also reminiscing throughout the weekend.
  • If you’re in the mood for more relaxation, there will also be a sunrise yoga event in front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park to kick off the weekend, similar to the recently announced yoga event that leads off the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend in February 2022.
  • Registration for the Springtime Surprise Weekend begins December 9th at runDisney.com.
  • The runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend is the last in the 2021-2022 race season following the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend (November 4-7), the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend (January 5-9, 2022), and the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend (February 24-27, 2022).
  • To sign up for a race or to get more information about runDisney events, visit runDisney.com.
