“Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” Arrives on 4K Ultra HD January 2nd, 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, the mega-hit that launched a franchise that spans across five films, theme park attractions, and two decades, is arriving on 4K Ultra HD early next year.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean : The Curse of the Black Pearl arrives on 4K Ultra HD Disc for the first time on January 2, 2022 in spectacular HDR picture quality and Dolby Atmos audio.

