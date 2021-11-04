“Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” Arrives on 4K Ultra HD January 2nd, 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, the mega-hit that launched a franchise that spans across five films, theme park attractions, and two decades, is arriving on 4K Ultra HD early next year.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl arrives on 4K Ultra HD Disc for the first time on January 2, 2022 in spectacular HDR picture quality and Dolby Atmos audio.
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl was the launching point for one of the most successful franchises in Disney history, spanning across the decades that followed its release in 2003. Though the film was based on the theme park attraction, the attraction was later changed to reflect the highly-successful film. The film spawned four sequels with another in the works that is set for release in 2023, starring Margot Robbie. Though, that one is expected to take place in the same universe but follow a new set of characters.
- In this first chapter, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl follows the roguish yet charming Captain Jack Sparrow's (Johnny Depp) idyllic pirate life that capsizes after his nemesis, the wily Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), steals his ship, the Black Pearl, and later attacks the town of Port Royal, kidnapping the governor's beautiful daughter Elizabeth (Kiera Knightly). In a gallant attempt to rescue her and recapture the Black Pearl, Elizabeth's childhood friend Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) joins forces with Jack. What Will doesn't know is that a cursed treasure has doomed Barbossa and his crew to live forever as the undead!
- The 4K Ultra HD Disc, which also includes Blu-Ray and Digital Copies, is set for release on January 2nd, 2022.