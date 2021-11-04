Spider-Man, New Hero Event and More New Content Coming to “Marvel’s Avengers” November 30

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will finally be swinging into Marvel’s Avengers on November 30th, along with a slew of other new content.

The Marvel’s Avengers War Table weekly blog Klaw Raid and PlayStation-Exclusive Hero Spider-Man and the With Great Power Hero Event New and Improved Systems

War Table

Klaw Raid

Teamwork, communication, tactics – you'll want to assemble your best four-player squad for this one.

Following the events of the War for Wakanda Expansion, the sonic monster Klaw has returned to the Vibranium Mound with a seething determination to destroy Wakanda.

This is where you finish him off for good and claim the highest-end gear—but he’s so not going down without a fight.

Spider-Man and the With Great Power Hero Event

The iconic web slinger Spider-Man will come exclusively to PlayStation players in the November 30 update along with the Spider-Man: With Great Power Hero Event!

You’ll experience Spider-Man’s story through unlockable challenges woven throughout the Avengers Initiative.

Peter Parker uncovers AIM’s new plan to acquire technology that could make their Synthoid army unstoppable and total domination inevitable.

He must partner with the Avengers to stop this looming threat, and forms a tentative friendship with Ms. Marvel Black Widow

As a Hero accustomed to working solo, he struggles with the new dynamics of working with a team. Will he join up full time with the Avengers, or stay independent in his fight against AIM?

New and Improved Systems

Power-Level Increase – The maximum Power Level achievable will increase from 150 to 175. Want the best gear? Then you’ll have to complete the game’s toughest challenge. The new four-player Klaw Raid: Discordant Sound is waiting for you.

– The maximum Power Level achievable will increase from 150 to 175. Want the best gear? Then you’ll have to complete the game’s toughest challenge. The new four-player Klaw Raid: Discordant Sound is waiting for you. Gear Upgrading – You will be able to recycle gear of a higher power level to upgrade your current gear to match the higher-power level of the consumed item (with a few exceptions).

– You will be able to recycle gear of a higher power level to upgrade your current gear to match the higher-power level of the consumed item (with a few exceptions). Shipments – Players have requested a path to earn coveted Cosmetics, resources, and other items via gameplay, as well as a place to use your plentiful Units. Enter the Shipments feature! Each Shipment costs 500 Units (the currency earned while playing the game) and pulls from a collection of possible items, but you can see what is in the current Shipment before you buy it with Units. There is a small chance of the Shipment containing a premium Outfit unavailable via any other means of acquisition. But luck isn’t required to get the Outfit – you’ll automatically receive it after claiming 100 Shipments.

– Players have requested a path to earn coveted Cosmetics, resources, and other items via gameplay, as well as a place to use your plentiful Units. Enter the Shipments feature! Each Shipment costs 500 Units (the currency earned while playing the game) and pulls from a collection of possible items, but you can see what is in the current Shipment before you buy it with Units. There is a small chance of the Shipment containing a premium Outfit unavailable via any other means of acquisition. But luck isn’t required to get the Outfit – you’ll automatically receive it after claiming 100 Shipments. Per-Hero Weekly Objectives – Starting with the Seeking the Super Adaptoid Mission Chain and the Klaw Raid: Discordant Sound, you can farm the weekly rewards once a week for each eligible Hero, rather than for only one Hero per week. We’re actively exploring expanding this Hero-Bound system to other current and future activities as well. Happy gear hunting!

