Spider-Man, New Hero Event and More New Content Coming to “Marvel’s Avengers” November 30

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will finally be swinging into Marvel’s Avengers on November 30th, along with a slew of other new content.
- The Marvel’s Avengers War Table weekly blog roadmap was updated, and now includes:
- Klaw Raid and
- PlayStation-Exclusive Hero Spider-Man and the With Great Power Hero Event
- New and Improved Systems
Klaw Raid
- Teamwork, communication, tactics – you'll want to assemble your best four-player squad for this one.
- Following the events of the War for Wakanda Expansion, the sonic monster Klaw has returned to the Vibranium Mound with a seething determination to destroy Wakanda.
- This is where you finish him off for good and claim the highest-end gear—but he’s so not going down without a fight.
Spider-Man and the With Great Power Hero Event
- The iconic web slinger Spider-Man will come exclusively to PlayStation players in the November 30 update along with the Spider-Man: With Great Power Hero Event!
- You’ll experience Spider-Man’s story through unlockable challenges woven throughout the Avengers Initiative.
- Peter Parker uncovers AIM’s new plan to acquire technology that could make their Synthoid army unstoppable and total domination inevitable.
- He must partner with the Avengers to stop this looming threat, and forms a tentative friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow while keeping his identity hidden.
- As a Hero accustomed to working solo, he struggles with the new dynamics of working with a team. Will he join up full time with the Avengers, or stay independent in his fight against AIM?
New and Improved Systems
- Power-Level Increase – The maximum Power Level achievable will increase from 150 to 175. Want the best gear? Then you’ll have to complete the game’s toughest challenge. The new four-player Klaw Raid: Discordant Sound is waiting for you.
- Gear Upgrading – You will be able to recycle gear of a higher power level to upgrade your current gear to match the higher-power level of the consumed item (with a few exceptions).
- Shipments – Players have requested a path to earn coveted Cosmetics, resources, and other items via gameplay, as well as a place to use your plentiful Units. Enter the Shipments feature! Each Shipment costs 500 Units (the currency earned while playing the game) and pulls from a collection of possible items, but you can see what is in the current Shipment before you buy it with Units. There is a small chance of the Shipment containing a premium Outfit unavailable via any other means of acquisition. But luck isn’t required to get the Outfit – you’ll automatically receive it after claiming 100 Shipments.
- Per-Hero Weekly Objectives – Starting with the Seeking the Super Adaptoid Mission Chain and the Klaw Raid: Discordant Sound, you can farm the weekly rewards once a week for each eligible Hero, rather than for only one Hero per week. We’re actively exploring expanding this Hero-Bound system to other current and future activities as well. Happy gear hunting!
More on Marvel’s Avengers:
- Marvel’s Avengers is a third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and cooperative gameplay.
- Assemble into a team of up to four players online, master abilities, customize a roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.
