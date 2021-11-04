Three New Jedi Characters Revealed for Upcoming “Star Wars: The High Republic – Mission to Disaster” Book

As Lucasfilm Publishing ramps up to the conclusion of Phase I of its multi-platform initiative Star Wars: The High Republic, more details are being released about the books being released in this upcoming climactic third wave. For example, today saw the reveal of three new Jedi characters who will make their debut in author Justina Ireland’s new middle-grade novel Star Wars: The High Republic – Mission to Disaster.

In an exclusive post on StarWars.com, Lucasfilm Publishing’s creative director Michael Siglain introduced us to these interesting new Jedi: Lyssa Votz, Nyla Quinn, and Yacek Sparkburn.

What’s happening:

Three new Jedi characters have been revealed for the upcoming middle-grade book Star Wars: The High Republic – Mission to Disaster by Justina Ireland. This character was apparently modeled after a Disney Publishing Worldwide publicity manager.

by Justina Ireland. This character was apparently modeled after a Disney Publishing Worldwide publicity manager. Lyssa Votz, a human female in her late 20s, is a Jedi Archivist who serves at a temple on the planet Dalna. “She hates fighting and is always forgetting her lightsaber. You’re much more likely to find Lyssa with a datapad in hand, which she always carries with her,” says Siglain.

Nyla Quinn, a wise, eldery Twi’lek Jedi Master, is extremely kind. “The people of Dalna are suspicious of Jedi. Even so, Nylah — pronounced NYE-lah — does her best to help them.”

Yacek Sparkburn, another human in his early 20s, was raised by the San Tekka clan and may or may not be related to Jordanna Sparkburn from Ireland’s Star Wars: The High Republic – Out of the Shadows. “As we’ve seen, food is a big part of The High Republic. Showing our Jedi heroes cooking and baking helps to both humanize and personalize them, and Yacek is no exception. He’s an excellent cook, and a big fan of the durga berry, as is Imri [Cantaros].”

What they’re saying:

Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain: “In Mission to Disaster we get to see what life is like at the Jedi temple on the planet Dalna, which plays a key role in the entire initiative. We’re also introduced to more ‘everyday’ Jedi, including one that author Justina Ireland based on a Disney Publishing Worldwide publicity manager.”

Star Wars: The High Republic – Mission to Disaster will be released on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, but is available for pre-order right now.