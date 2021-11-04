Give Kids the World Village Looking for Volunteers for Night of a Million Lights Holiday Lights Spectacular

Give Kids the World Village has sent out a message asking for volunteers for their Night of a Million Lights Holiday Lights Spectacular. What’s Happening: A dancing lights show, tram tours and unique behind-the-scenes experiences highlight an array of exciting additions guaranteed to make this year’s second annual Night of a Million Lights holiday lights spectacular another dazzling success – and volunteers are needed to help orchestrate all of these activities.

Scheduled to illuminate the Central Florida skyline from Friday, November 12, 2021 through Sunday, January 2, 2022, Night of a Million Lights will once again provide the public with a rare glimpse inside Give Kids The World Village, an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort that provides critically ill children and their families with magical weeklong wish vacations at no cost.

Volunteers ages 12 and up are needed to fill shifts beginning on Tuesday, November 9, through the end of the event on January 2. Volunteers are required to be fully vaccinated, and those ages 12-15 must be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age or older. Volunteers will help out with a range of activities while getting a unique behind-the-scenes look at the event – including serving food, assisting with ticket scanning and parking, helping with merchandising and providing guest service.

To register to volunteer, interested groups and individuals can visit https://www.gktw.org/volunteer/apply.php About Night of a Million Lights: Named by USA TODAY the “Number One Thing To Do In Orlando In December” for 2020, Night of a Million Lights will enable guests to immerse themselves in an exquisitely decorated fairytale neighborhood which wish families call home during their stays.

Guests can enjoy a 360-degree dancing lights show set to music; explore a sparkling tree trail; view larger-than-life holiday displays; take photos at one-of-a-kind step-in frames and backdrops; visit Santa in his elaborately decorated summer house inside a holiday marketplace; and enjoy a guided storytelling tour of dozens of magnificently lit villas from the comfort of a tram, included in the price of the ticket. A majority of the lights were donated by Walt Disney World

The event will run from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily, with entry times staggered to prevent crowding. Tickets for Night of a Million Lights can be purchased at www.gktw.org/lights What They’re Saying: Give Kids The World President and CEO Pamela Landwirth said: “Children with critical illnesses face countless appointments, treatments and hospital stays, and they are often told “no” due to the limitations of their illness. We feel privileged to give wish children and their families a week of “yes” where they can forget their worries, experience joy, and spend precious time together. We look forward to welcoming volunteers to the Village for a truly one-of-a-kind experience that will help us to continue creating the happiness that inspires hope for wish families.” Read Related Articles Night of a Million Lights Returns to Give Kids The…

