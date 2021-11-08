20th Century Studios’ “The Last Duel” Digital Release Coming November 30, Blu-ray and DVD December 14

20th Century Studios’ historical epic, The Last Duel, will be available on Digital November 30 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD December 14.

The Last Duel

unravels the true story about France’s last sanctioned duel. Directed by the critically acclaimed Ridley Scott, the film stars Jodie Comer and Adam Driver as well as Academy Award winners Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

Bonus features on the home release will include: The Making of The Last Duel – With the documentary “The Making of The Last Duel,” get unprecedented access to renowned director Ridley Scott as he collaborates with the cast and crew to make critical decisions about location, cinematography and performances.



Synopsis:

Jodie Comer is spellbinding in this tale of betrayal and vengeance set in 14th century France from visionary filmmaker Ridley Scott. Based on actual events, the film stars Matt Damon and Adam Driver as friends Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two knights who must fight to the death after de Carrouges’s wife (Comer) accuses Le Gris of assault.

Cast:

Matt Damon as Sir Jean de Carrouges

Adam Driver as Jacques Le Gris

Jodie Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges

Ben Affleck as Pierre d'Alençon

Creative Team:

Director Ridley Scott

Producers Ridley Scott, p.g.a Kevin J. Walsh, p.g.a Jennifer Fox, p.g.a Nicole Holofcener, p.g.a Matt Damon, p.g.a Ben Affleck, p.g.a

Executive Producers Madison Ainley Kevin Halloran Drew Vinton

Screenplay by Nicole Holofcener Ben Affleck Matt Damon

Music by Harry Gregson-Williams

Based on the book by Eric Jager

