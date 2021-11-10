ABC Reveals First Trailer and Premiere Date for “Promised Land”

The first trailer for ABC’s new drama series Promised Land has been released, along with the premiere date for the show.
What’s Happening:
- Promised Land will premiere January 24, 2022 on ABC, and will stream the next day on Hulu.
- The show, written by Matt Lopez, is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.
- Lopez will also executive produce the show alongside Adam Kolbrenner of Lit Entertainment Group.
- Promised Land, previously known as American Heritage, is being produced by ABC Signature and expands Lopez’s relationship with Disney where he has many previous productions under his belt including Race to Witch Mountain and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.
The Cast:
- John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval
- Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft
- Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval
- Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval
- Augusto Aguilera as Mateo
- Mariel Molino as Camila Sandoval
- Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval
- Andres Velez as Carlos
- Katya Martín as Juana
- Rolando Chusan as Billy