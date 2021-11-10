ABC Reveals First Trailer and Premiere Date for “Promised Land”

The first trailer for ABC’s new drama series Promised Land has been released, along with the premiere date for the show.

What’s Happening:

Promised Land will premiere January 24, 2022 on ABC, and will stream the next day on Hulu

Lopez will also executive produce the show alongside Adam Kolbrenner of Lit Entertainment Group.

Promised Land, previously known as American Heritage, is being produced by ABC Signature and expands Lopez’s relationship with Disney where he has many previous productions under his belt including Race to Witch Mountain and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.

The Cast:

John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval

Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft

Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval

Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval

Augusto Aguilera as Mateo

Mariel Molino as Camila Sandoval

Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval

Andres Velez as Carlos

Katya Martín as Juana

Rolando Chusan as Billy