ABC Orders Pilot of Matt Lopez’s Latinx Drama “Promised Land”

Formerly known as American Heritage, Matt Lopez’s Latinx drama series, Promised Land, is the latest drama to secure a pilot order from ABC, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Matt Lopez’s Latinx drama, Promised Land, has secured a pilot order for an hour long drama from ABC, who bought the project preemptively with a put-pilot commitment last year.
- The project, previously known as American Heritage, is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.
- Lopez is attached to write, as well as executive produce alongside Adam Kolbrenner of Lit Entertainment Group, with ABC Signature serving as the studio behind the production.
- The series expands Lopez’s long standing relationship with Disney where he has been considered as a go-to writer with many previous productions under his belt.
- Lopez’s previous Disney credits include Bedtime Stories, Race to Witch Mountain, and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. He has also been highly sought out as a screenwriter by studios who are looking to revamp their popular stories from the Latinx perspective, and is currently writing a reboot of Father of the Bride for Warner Bros with that same perspective. He is also working on a reboot of Alexander and Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day for Disney+.
- This is the latest in a series of pilot orders for dramas from ABC, following Queens, about a 90’s hip hop group, Epic, from the team behind Once Upon a Time, and Kevin Costner’s National Parks.
- Reportedly, ABC has picked up the most new pilots compared to any of the traditional broadcast networks thus far this season with a reported 11 new projects for the 2021-22 season.