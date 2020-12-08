Reboot of “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” In The Works for Disney+ with “Bedtime Stories” Writer Matt Lopez Attached

A new reboot of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day is reportedly in the works for Disney+ with Bedtime Stories’ Matt Lopez penning the script, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Early development has begun on a reboot of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day for the Disney+ streaming service. The producers of the original film, 21 Laps and Jim Henson company, are returning and Disney Writers Program alum Matt Lopez will reportedly be penning the script.
- Lopez’s previous Disney credits include Bedtime Stories, Race to Witch Mountain, and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. He has also been highly sought out as a screenwriter by studios who are looking to revamp their popular stories from the Latinx perspective, and is currently writing a reboot of Father of the Bride for Warner Bros with that same perspective.
- The new reboot of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day will reportedly also be written from the Latinx perspective, focusing on a multigenerational Latinx family.
- The original, based on the book of the same name by Judith Viorst, follows Alexander as he went through a truly tough day that starts with him realizing the gum he fell asleep chewing is now hopelessly tangled in his hair, and getting worse from there. Disney’s original film starred Steve Carrell, Jennifer Garner, and Ed Oxenbould as the titular Alexander, loosely following the plot of the book, and was released theatrically in 2014.
- The new rebooted film is reportedly set to be a Disney+ original production, similar to earlier announced reboot titles like Home Alone.