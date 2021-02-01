Kevin Costner’s “National Parks” Gets Picked Up as Pilot by ABC

ABC has ordered a pilot written by Yellowstone star Kevin Costner, along with The Flash’s Aaron Helbing and author Jon Baird titled National Parks according to Deadline. What’s Happening: A one hour drama has been ordered by ABC penned by Yellowstone star Kevin Costner, produced by his studio, Territory Pictures Entertainment, along with 20th Television and A+E Studios.

This is the latest drama to be ordered by the network, following medical drama Triage and hip-hop drama Queens.

and hip-hop drama The series is set to follow a small group of elite national parks service agents as they solve crimes while protecting the parks — which, while being known for their sweeping, beautiful landscapes, also attract a vast array of criminal activity.

Along with Costner, the show will be written by Aaron Helbing and Jon Baird who co-wrote The Explorers Guide novel with Costner. Helbing, who recently served as showrunner on Knightfall, will also act as showrunner for National Parks. What They're Saying: Kevin Costner: "Our partners at ABC, 20th Television and A+E Studios have given me a great environment to step out of my comfort zone and deliver something special."

