Disney+ Day Balloons Make Their Way Around the World Leading Up to the Big Day

Disney+ Day is almost here and to get people excited for the big event, several Disney+ balloons have been making their way around the world to different cities.

The Disney+ Day Inflatable Balloon Tour features pop-ups from Disney+’s iconic brands and characters including: Frozen fan-favorite Olaf who stars in the upcoming Disney+ Day release Olaf Presents Maggie Simpson from Happy Plusaversary , The Simpsons short also premiering on Disney+ Day Boba Fett’s helmet celebrating the upcoming series The Book of Boba Fett

The Disney+ arch, Captain America’s Shield, Pixar’s Iconic Luxo Ball, and the National Geographic icon are also featured.

The tour kicked off on November 8 at the Meatpacking District in NYC and will continue all over the world in celebration of Disney+ Day: November 10: Nashville, Walk of Fame Park November 10-11: Paris, Palais de Tokyo November 10-16: Locations around Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro November 12: Los Angeles, Santa Monica Pier November 12-13: Copenhagen, City2



More on Disney+ Day:

Additional new and beloved fan-favorite content will make their Disney+ streaming debuts on November 12, including: A new documentary titled The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles about Billie Eilish’s recent Disney+ cinematic concert experience Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings , a docu-special chronicling the creation of the recent Marvel Studios’ theatrical release Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye , an episode that revisits all of Hawkeye’s epic moments from the MCU in preparation for the upcoming Disney+ Original Series The live-action/animated musical fantasy romantic comedy film Enchanted from 2007, starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey The recent Disney Channel Spin where Rhea, an Indian American teen, discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes that blend her South Asian culture and the world around her All episodes of Fancy Nancy season 3, which will launch day and date with its premiere on Disney Junior



Disney+ Day will be held on November 12th will all of this exciting new content, announcements and more. Be sure to follow along for all of our Disney+ Day coverage,