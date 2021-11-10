Disney+ Shares Festive “Hawkeye” Poster with Just Two Weeks Until Debut

Disney+ has shared a festive new poster for Marvel’s Hawkeye with just two weeks until the series debuts on the streaming service.

The poster (seen above) features Clint Barton and Kate Bishop standing back to back, surrounded by red and green holiday ornaments.

The poster also reminds us that the first two episodes of Hawkeye will premiere on November 24th.

About Hawkeye:

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye debuts exclusively on Disney+ on Nov. 24, 2021.

Cast News for Hawkeye:

Several members of the cast were announced late last year

Farmiga is reportedly attached to play Eleanor Bishop, the mother of Kate Bishop. In the comics, Eleanor Bishop has a direct relationship with the villainous Madame Masque. This could be a hint at the villain’s future involvement in the series.

Fee will portray a character named Kazi, which Variety speculates could be short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak, the name of the villain better known as Clown.

Dalton will play a character named Jack Duquesne, which is likely a version of Jacques Duquesne or the Avenger known as Swordsman.

Swordsman has been both a hero and a villain in his comic history and even played a key role in the recent crossover event “Empyre.”

Cox will play Maya Lopez, also known as Echo, an eventual Avenger and a deaf native American character with photographic reflexes.

McClarnon will play William Lopez, which is likely to be a take on Maya’s father Willie “Crazy Horse” Lincoln from the comics.

Marvel’s Hawkeye will debut on Disney+ on November 24.