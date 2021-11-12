Photos: Celebrate Disney+ Day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Not wanting to feel left out, the Disney Parks have been joining in on the Disney+ Day festivities. Jeremiah stopped by Disney’s Hollywood Studios this morning to see what the park is doing to celebrate the occasion.

As soon as you enter Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there’s no way you couldn’t know it’s Disney+ Day.

Disney+ subscribers were allowed into the park 30 minutes early today, and received a couple of goodies too.

Minnie Mouse doing some filming in her Christmas best.

They even put a giant Disney+ Day vinyl on the ground in front of the Chinese Theater to take pictures with.

Jeremiah took a selfie with Grogu, which anyone can do today through the My Disney Experience app.

Disney PhotoPass photographers had various photo frames available to take photos with.

Another Disney+ Day bonus was special character greetings, like Darth Vader and some Stormtroopers in front of Star Tours: The Adventures Continue.

PhotoPass cast members setting up a special MagicShot available in the Incredibles Metroville area.

Happy Disney+ Day!

Be sure to follow along with us all day long, as more sneak peeks and announcements are made for Disney+ Day!