Pixar Gives Updates on “Cars on the Road,” “Win or Lose” for Disney+ Day

In celebration of Disney+ Day, a new special from Pixar is now available on Disney+. During this special, we learned some new things about the upcoming series Cars on the Road and Win or Lose which will be coming to Disney+ in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

The special not only reveals that the Cars- focused series is titled Cars on the Road , but also that Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy will reprise their roles as Lightning McQueen and Mater.

Rev your engines: Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy return to voice Lightning McQueen and Mater in the Disney+ original series: Cars on the Road, streaming in 2022! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/FzPjjNCbRY — Pixar (@Pixar) November 12, 2021

Additionally, the special features some insight from Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, the directors and writers of Win or Lose .

We also got a look at some art from the series:

About Cars on the Road:

Lightning McQueen and Mater are back in their own road trip series! Each episode features a new destination with new characters and old friends, written by Steve Purcell and produced by Marc Sondheimer.

About Win or Lose:

Pixar’s first original animated series tells the story of a coed middle school softball team during the week leading up to the championship game, with each episode from the point of view of a different character. Written and directed by story artists Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, and produced by David Lally.

