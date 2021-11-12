Spider-Man Swings into “Marvel’s Avengers” in New Trailer for His Upcoming Event

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is ready to swing into Marvel’s Avengers. Marvel shared a trailer for the upcoming event that will soon bring Spidey to the game after fans have been waiting a long time for his arrival.

The new trailer for the “Spider-Man: With Great Power” event coming to Marvel’s Avengers sees the web head taking on AIM soldiers.

sees the web head taking on AIM soldiers. Once it appears Spidey has bitten off ore than he can chew, the Avengers arrive just in time to even the odds.

Check out the full trailer below:

Spider-Man and the With Great Power Hero Event

The iconic web slinger Spider-Man will come exclusively to PlayStation players in the November 30 update along with the Spider-Man: With Great Power Hero Event!

You’ll experience Spider-Man’s story through unlockable challenges woven throughout the Avengers Initiative.

Peter Parker uncovers AIM’s new plan to acquire technology that could make their Synthoid army unstoppable and total domination inevitable.

He must partner with the Avengers to stop this looming threat, and forms a tentative friendship with Ms. Marvel Black Widow

As a Hero accustomed to working solo, he struggles with the new dynamics of working with a team. Will he join up full time with the Avengers, or stay independent in his fight against AIM?

