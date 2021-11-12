Spider-Man Swings into “Marvel’s Avengers” in New Trailer for His Upcoming Event

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is ready to swing into Marvel’s Avengers. Marvel shared a trailer for the upcoming event that will soon bring Spidey to the game after fans have been waiting a long time for his arrival.
- The new trailer for the “Spider-Man: With Great Power” event coming to Marvel’s Avengers sees the web head taking on AIM soldiers.
- Once it appears Spidey has bitten off ore than he can chew, the Avengers arrive just in time to even the odds.
- Check out the full trailer below:
Spider-Man and the With Great Power Hero Event
- The iconic web slinger Spider-Man will come exclusively to PlayStation players in the November 30 update along with the Spider-Man: With Great Power Hero Event!
- You’ll experience Spider-Man’s story through unlockable challenges woven throughout the Avengers Initiative.
- Peter Parker uncovers AIM’s new plan to acquire technology that could make their Synthoid army unstoppable and total domination inevitable.
- He must partner with the Avengers to stop this looming threat, and forms a tentative friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow while keeping his identity hidden.
- As a Hero accustomed to working solo, he struggles with the new dynamics of working with a team. Will he join up full time with the Avengers, or stay independent in his fight against AIM?
More on Marvel’s Avengers:
- Marvel’s Avengers is a third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and cooperative gameplay.
- Assemble into a team of up to four players online, master abilities, customize a roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.
- You can buy Marvel’s Avengers now on Amazon, and check out Mack’s review of the game.