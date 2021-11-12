“Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi” Gets a One-Minute Sizzle Reel for Disney+ Day Ahead of 2022 Series Release

Hello there! As a special surprise for Disney+ Day today, the popular Disney-owned streaming service has released a one-minute-long behind-the-scenes preview of Lucasfilm’s highly anticipated upcoming live-action series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi.

While this preview clip is only available on Disney+ itself (as opposed to YouTube or other free platforms), it’s still generating a lot of buzz among the Star Wars fan community, as it features interview clips with Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor and director Deborah Chow, along with never-before-seen concept art for this series that takes place between the Star Wars prequel movies and the original trilogy.

What’s happening:

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi will star Ewan McGregor as the title character and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, among other cast members. Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian) will serve as director of the series.

What they’re saying:

Ewan McGregor: “There’s a hunger for this character to come back. The fans have been waiting long enough, you know? At least he has this one task left, which is to keep Luke safe. The most beautiful thing of all is that it’s brought me back together with Hayden… have another swing at each other… might be quite satisfying for everybody. We hope that you enjoy it as much as we enjoy making it.”

